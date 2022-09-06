What is the ‘triple episode’ of La Niña that worries the UN

Children in northern Kenya wash bowls with tap water

The extension of La Niña will worsen the drought in the Horn of Africa, which threatens the livelihoods of around 18 million people, warns the WMO

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that there is a risk that 2022 will have the third consecutive episode of the La Niña weather phenomenon.

The meteorological agency of the United Nations (UN) has warned that there is a 70% probability that this phenomenon will continue during the months of September and November this year.

If that happens, it will be the first time this century that there’s been a “triple episode” of La Niña.

The current weather phenomenon began in September 2020.

