WhatsApp Business will allow different levels of access per device

WhatsApp works to allow a business account to manage conversations from all linked devices. The resource would facilitate the monitoring of chats by a kind of “master account” capable of monitoring each cell phone or computer registered.

The specialized website WABetaInfo was the one who found the novelty in a beta version of WhatsApp Business. According to the screenshot shared, it will be possible to define the access level of each linked account, placing certain conversations as exclusive to a device.

You will be able to define which devices will be responsible for each conversation in WhatsApp Business (Image: Reproduction / WABetaInfo)

To assign a conversation, the admin will have a list with all connected devices. Each assigned chat will be highlighted on the selected device so the user knows they are responsible for managing the conversation.

The user will be notified when added to the business account. Apparently, the feature will only allow that account to take certain actions regarding a chat, such as archiving or cleaning the content, but it will not prevent others from having access to read, download media or even write messages.

Reinforcement of Zap subscriptions

This change comes as an add-on to WhatsApp Premium, a business-oriented subscription service that will offer additional benefits. Plan users will be able to generate a custom business link and link up to 10 devices to a phone number.

Associating accounts with chats must be a free and native feature of WhatsApp Business, so it will not work on standard messenger accounts. The preview took place in the beta for iOS, but it is likely that the version for Android and Desktop/Web will be contemplated in the future.

In June, the messenger started releasing an ad manager for businesses. The tool is still under construction, but it will make it possible to create and edit advertisements to run in the instant messaging app. A month earlier, a feature for adding cover photos was seen, used to customize corporate profiles.

Source: WABetaInfo