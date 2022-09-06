Why Japan Declared War on Floppy Disks and CDs

Floppy disks

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

‘Where do you buy a floppy disk these days?’ asked Japan’s Minister of Digital Affairs

Japan’s Digital Affairs Minister Taro Kono has declared war on floppy disks and other obsolete technologies still used in the country’s administration.

About 1,900 government procedures still require companies to use this type of storage device in addition to CDs and MiniDiscs, Kono said.

He promised to update the regulations to allow all users to access the services online.

Despite its image as a country that pioneered innovative high-tech gadgets, Japan is known for clinging to outdated technologies in its office culture.

