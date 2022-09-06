Why Jennifer Aniston turned down a role on Saturday Night Live » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Before Jennifer Aniston became a comedy legend, the actress turned down a role in Saturday night live and there was a good reason for that. She was still not a household name in 1994 when she had to choose between taking on the role of Rachel Green in the new film. Friends or taking a place SNL, the comedy show that already had a success story. At the time, Aniston was exiting four unsuccessful television shows, and it would have seemed like a no-brainer to sign with a television giant.

Adam Sandler was a SNL cast member at the time and really wanted Aniston to join. He told Oprah in an interview (via usa today), “We wanted Aniston to be on the show with us. I remember being on the ninth floor, where Lorne Michaels’ office was, and seeing Jen walk in. I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s Aniston. Show?'” When he found out she had turned down his offer of Friendshe was shocked. “’Did she say no?’ Will she make Friends? What the hell is Friends? he remembered thinking.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler would star together in other projects years later. However, Aniston had her reasons for not joining. SNL at the time. She recently spoke about her meeting with Saturday night live producer Lorne Michaels (via THR).

I remember going in, and it was [David] Spade and Sandler, and I’d known these guys forever, and I was so young and dumb and I walked into Lorne’s office and I was like, “I’ve heard that women are not respected on this show.” I don’t remember exactly what I said next, but it was something like, “I’d rather it were like the Gilda Radner and Jane Curtin days.” I mean, it was a boys’ club back then, but who the hell was I to be saying that to Lorne Michaels?!

How many times has Jennifer Aniston hosted SNL?

Despite her harsh but probably true words to Lorne Michaels, Aniston has developed a good relationship with SNL over the years. “Yes, adorably it happened” she said, “and I hosted Saturday Night Live a few times, and I love it so much.” just a year later Friends debuted, she made an appearance in the opening monologue on October 21, 1995, and appeared in the “Spade in America” ​​sketch of that episode. She went on to host the show twice, once on November 20, 1999, and again on January 20, 2004.

Aniston’s last appearance in Saturday night live had a direct connection with Friends. The actress appeared in the December 3, 2016 Weekend Update segment when Vanessa Bayer was doing her Jennifer Aniston impression as Rachel Green. After begging Bayer to stop texting her every day, Aniston told her: “Friends was five million and five years ago, so I think we have to move on.” It might be Saturday night live had the last laugh after all.