Why not him? Tiafoe signs thunderous display and erases Nadal on his way to the ‘quarters’ at the US Open

Frances Tiafoe sometimes wears a bracelet on which you can read ‘Why not me?’. Now there’s a good question that the American must have asked before joining an electrified Arthur Ashe for his meeting with Rafael Nadal. Why not him? It was him. The ATP ranking number 26 signed the display of a lifetime and achieved a resounding victory, erasing the Spaniard en route to the US Open quarter-finals.

No one ever doubted Tiafoe’s potential, but the American showed impressive consistency and titanium mental strength to take down the world number three with partials 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3, in just over 3:30. With the crowd on fire, Tiafoe racked up winners through winners and withstood all attempts at reaction from Nadal, who was unable to activate the Grand Slam mode to get out of the eighth alive.

WHAT A MOMENT.@FTiafoe is the youngest American in the @usopen quarter finals since Roddick in 2004 🔥 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/HR3rPAU5ac — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 5, 2022

Riding 48 winners (in the face of 28 unforced errors) against Nadal’s 33-26, Tiafoe took advantage of nine double faults from the Spaniard to believe that it was possible to condemn Rafa to his first defeat of the year in Grand Slams tournaments. Why not him? It was him.

Tiafoe’s reaction at the end of the match said it all, a mixture of tears and disbelief when he finally won the last point, ending in style with a break. It’s only the second time in his career that he’s reached the quarter-finals in a Grand Slam tournament, and now he’s looking to burn at least one more stage than at the 2019 Australian Open. Andrey Rublev!