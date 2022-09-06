Will Sydney Sweeney win her first Emmy? Euphoria Actress Receives Two Nominations at TV’s Biggest Award

Main ceremony takes place next Monday, September 12th.

Sydney Sweeney is, without a doubt, a welcome revelation of Euphoria. Part of the great moments of the 2nd season of the series produced by HBO, in partnership with A24, the actress has grown significantly in recent years.

As a result of her high performance in the plot starring Zendaya, the artist made her Emmy Awards debut in the current edition. Notwithstanding the obvious nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, she also earned the nomination in the same category for miniseries, anthologies or TV movies.

The bar for dramatic plots, as usual, is sky high. The clash is between her, Patricia Arquette (Rupture), Julia Garner (Ozark), Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) and Sarah Snook (Succession).

Although the dispute has actresses who have been in the awards for some time, such as Arquette and Garner, what makes this year somewhat unpredictable is that several artists nominated in this category are debuting in the honor. In addition, the series resulting from his works are basically the most important of the year. Even with fierce competition between so many talents, Sydney is still positioned as one of the favorites to win the award.

In the other category, the interpreter of Cassie is facing, for the most part, actresses from her own miniseries, The White Lotus: Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario and Natasha Rothwell. The only other artists that have been nominated are in Dopesick.

The possibility of the HBO plot having a representative is great, given the acclaim of her performances during the exhibition of the project. However, the international media has pointed to Jennifer as this year’s favorite. The actress is even expected to appear at the White Lotus Sicily resort, where the 2nd season of the show created by Mike White will take place.

Regardless of the result, it can be safely said that Sydney is on a fruitful path in her career. With credits in other promising works, such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Heroes and Everything Sucks!, the actress is confirmed in Tony Tost’s National Anthem and Madame Web, a Spider-Man spin-off directed by SJ Clarkson, from Orange is the New Black and Jessica Jones.

Let’s find out if Sydney will walk away from the 2022 Emmys with any statuettes on September 12, the date of the North American honors main ceremony.