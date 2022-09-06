Windows 11 changes updates to “Moments”, which arrive this year and in 2023 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE Microsoft is thinking about a major change in the update cycle of the Windows 11. The company would distribute smaller, more frequent updates, called “Moments”. Each of them would bring new features to the system and its applications.

Windows 11 (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

Moments would be released after the next annual system update, Windows 11 22H2, also known as Sun Valley 2. It is expected to arrive on September 20th. This version is already finished and will not receive any more features until the tests are finished.

One of the differences from the updates scheme in Momentos is that it would happen by cumulative updates. Also, they would enable features that exist in Windows but are disabled.

As a result, Microsoft would adopt a three-year cycle between major updates, with no annual feature-oriented updates such as Sun Valley 2.

The first Moment should arrive in October. Among the novelties, it should bring tabs for File Explorer and a feature called Suggested Actions.

Suggested Actions show the user’s possible next steps after they select text in apps like Microsoft Teams. When selecting a date, for example, Windows 11 suggests adding it to the calendar.

The second Moment should only be released in 2023.

Windows 11 Moments Tests Have Started

The first clues that Microsoft has been working on this scheme have started to appear.

On the company’s GitHub, users found builds starting with 229xx and 228xx. They refer to internal versions of Windows 11.

Nice to see the mention of 229xx builds!

These are dedicated to development of the 2nd update/”Moment” for Windows 11 v22H2. First comes v22H2 GA, then Moment 1 in October, and Moment 2 sometime next year. Every Moment brings a few new features, eg Tabs in File Explorer in M1. https://t.co/SBPOXRb5sT — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) September 4, 2022

228xx builds would relate to Moment 1. 229xx builds to Moment 2. Windows 11 22H2 is build 22621.

These builds would not necessarily be versions to be installed on users’ machines to update Sun Valley 2. They would be used by Microsoft to test new features and tools, to be distributed as cumulative updates.

Sun Valley 2 is expected to arrive in September

Until the Moments arrive, Microsoft users are preparing to receive Windows 11 22H2, also known as Sun Valley 2. Microsoft has not yet made an official announcement, but it is expected that the release will take place on September 20th.

Among the news are:

With information: Windows Latest, Neowin, Ghacks.