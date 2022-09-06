With an investment of R$ 220 million, a solar panel factory in Pernambuco will generate 250 jobs

Pernambuco will win a new factory that will be located in the municipality of Ipojuca, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife (RMR). Brazilian manufacturer of photovoltaic generators, the company Sengi Solar will invest R$ 220 million in a solar panel factory in the state. The works are already starting and the factory is expected to start operating in March next year.





According to Sengi Solar, when ready, the industrial complex will generate approximately 250 direct jobs. The company has not yet announced how the hiring for the vacancies will be.





Together with the Pernambuco unit, Sengi Solar is finishing building a unit in the city of Cascavel, Paraná, with an approximate investment value. The plant in the South should be ready later this year. With the launch of the two manufacturing complexes, the company plans to jump from a turnover of R$ 400 million forecast this year to R$ 1.2 billion next year.





production capacity





The projects will have an annual production capacity of around one gigawatt in equipment, corresponding to the manufacture of more than 3,000 modules per day, with a line of automated and high-tech processes.









You equipment will have power between 440 watts and 670 wattswhich are among the largest in the international market, and will be manufactured with bifacial and double glass technologies, which allow the capture of solar radiation in the upper and lower parts of the photovoltaic panels.





The photovoltaic modules produced in the new factories will be included in the Finame system, within the strategy adopted by the company for the national market. This is because the system has a more attractive line of credit provided by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and which enables projects for own generation of energy on roofs and small plots of land in the national territory.





market growth





According to Everton Fardin, managing director of Sengi Solar, the proposal is fully meet the growth of the domestic market of solar energy and offer a Brazilian product to more than 80 photovoltaic equipment distributors operating in the country, with short delivery times, national after-sales and state-of-the-art technology.





“As our manufacturing units were dimensioned within the concept of ‘industry 4.0’, we will have a production rate much higher than that practiced in the national industry, with an average of more than 3 thousand photovoltaic modules manufactured per day. And each of the processes will be less than 25 seconds long, encompassing assembly, transformation and inspection”, commented Everton Fardin.

