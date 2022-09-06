Young man says he was stabbed and lost cell phone during fight at Gusttavo Lima concert in Goiânia | Goiás

The show took place last Saturday (3). Matheus Fernandes said that a man slapped his friend. Her husband then went after the attacker. “I tried to end the fight, but they wanted to fight anyway. In the crowd, [o homem que agrediu a mulher] stabbed me in the back. In the meantime I lost my cell phone, it [amigo] lost his, she [amiga] lost hers. In total, there were three cell phones lost that night,” she said.

O g1 tried to contact the singer Gusttavo Lima’s press office at 7:20 am, but had no return until the last update of this report.

At the moment, Matheus did not realize that he had been injured. After the confusion, while looking for his cell phone, he was told by people who were at the show that he was bleeding.

He was taken by friends to the hospital. The young man took more than 20 stitches in his back. He was later released and is recovering at home.

Matheus filed a report with the Civil Police. He says security at the event was flawed. “How does a person walk into a show with a knife like that? Security was very weak, they didn’t even search properly. People fighting and no security,” he said.

