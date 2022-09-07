10 Best Batman Movies and TV Shows Ranked According to IMDb

In recent years, there has always been something Batman-related on the horizon. Currently, despite the unfortunate and unexpected cancellation of batgirlthere’s still hope for the Matt Reeves sequel and spinoffs the Batman.

Fortunately, in the meantime, there’s plenty of Batman content to enjoy, whether it’s on TV or in movies, live-action or animation. Some of these properties have become the carriers and champions of not only DC Comics content, but superhero stories and pop culture as well.

10 Batman: Mask of the Phantom – 7.8

Batman: The Animated Series launched the seminal DC Animated Universe in 1992 and between its first and second seasons came one of Batman’s most revered films, Batman: Phantom Mask. It was such a monumental film that it was even released in theaters and is the first Warner Bros. Animation.

Phantom’s Mask it’s still quite different from many other Batman properties in that it focused on an entirely original character, Andrea Beaumont, aka Phantasm. It’s truly a love story, albeit a tragic one, and it set an incredibly high bar for subsequent DCAU films, a level that, unfortunately, was never reached.

9 The Batman – 7.9

Shortly after its release nearly half a year ago, the Batman quickly rose through the ranks as a Batman movie. In fact, this quickly led to the classic discussion among friends over who is the ultimate Caped Crusader between Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton and Kevin Conroy mostly. He drew on what came before to show a perspective that previous portrayals lacked, which is his penchant for detective work.

While it was naturally criticized for its length, the positives largely outweighed the negatives, especially when considering the additional standout performances of Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell as Catwoman and Penguin, respectively. A sequel and spin-offs have been revealed in development, and fans have already come up with some interesting theories, so hopefully more news will follow soon.

8 Batman: Under the Red Hood – 8.0

Another popular and highly rated animated film is Batman: Under the Red Hood. Different Batman: Phantom Mask, this film is independent of an established continuity. simply adapted the under the hood arc, and it’s no wonder it was so successful, as comic book writer Judd Winick also penned the script. This follows the return of Jason Todd (the second Robin, presumably killed by the Joker) as the revenge-seeking villain Red Hood.

This really marked the Red Hood’s debut outside of comics, and he’s since become a prominent figure returning to a life of heroism, just with different methods and ethics. The film was rightly praised for its dedication to the story, focusing deeply on Bruce and Jason’s strained relationship.

7 Batman from Beyond – 8.1

Batman beyond it’s an important project not just for DC Animation, but for Batman lore. The DC Animated Universe was no stranger to creating prominent original characters such as Harley Quinn, who became one of DC Comics’ most recognizable characters. They took a huge risk in choosing an original creation to star in a new show, but in the end it paid off.

Set decades after the end of Batman: The Animated Series, Batman beyond follows Terry McGinnis as he takes over Bruce Wayne’s place as Batman. Along with its futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic, the series, more importantly, dove into some mature stories and topics, setting itself apart from the rest of the DCAU.

6 Batman Begins – 8.2

Christopher Nolan began forming his Batman trilogy in 2005 with Batman starts. Fundamentally, along with the success of the X-Men and Spider man series, this movie really helped establish superhero movies as a premier form of entertainment. Especially compared to the expanded and colorful aesthetic of the previous Batman movies in the 1990s, Batman starts takes an exceptionally realistic approach.

Interestingly, some of the same series served as inspiration for the scripts of Batman starts and the Batman, but yielded very different films. Although it was largely overshadowed by its successor, Batman starts stands out as a concise, compelling, and captivating origin film.

5 The New Batman Adventures – 8.4

After eighty-five episodes and a movie, Batman: The Animated Series completed, but that obviously wasn’t the end of Batman’s DCAU story. In fact, just two years later Batman’s New Adventures debuted with an updated design and lively style. Although it only lasted one season (replaced by Batman beyond), Batman’s New Adventures explored an expansion of continuity, incorporating aspects of Superman: The Animated Series and making way for Justice League.

While Batman was, of course, a central figure, this show chose to focus even more on his fantastical allies, especially Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin. Despite the recent cancellation of batgirl, fans are still looking forward to seeing these Batman characters in the DCEU and/or Matt Reeve’s Bat-Verse. Nonetheless, Batman’s New Adventures could contain those feelings in the meantime.

4 The Dark Knight Rises – 8.4

It’s hard enough to end a popular and highly respected trilogy in a logical and meaningful way, but Christopher Nolan managed to do it quite successfully in 2012 with The Dark Knight Rises. Not only did it show another distinct perspective on Bruce Wayne and his life as Batman, but also the world and city he’s fighting to protect, all while tying him to the first film with Marion Cotillard as Talia al Ghul.

Like Christopher Nolan’s other Batman films, it is widely remembered for its antagonist. Tom Hardy as Bane had a very difficult act to follow from Heath Ledger’s Joker, but he managed to hold his own. Anne Hathaway was also a great addition as Selina Kyle, joining the celebrated elite who played Catwoman like Michelle Pfeiffer and Eartha Kitt.

3 The Dark Knight Returns – 8.6

The main comic inspiration for The Dark Knight Rises, The Dark Knight Returns, slightly surpasses it. It’s actually a two-part movie, directly adapting the groundbreaking 1986 comic book, and it currently also ranks as DC Comics’ highest-rated animated film. The film follows Bruce Wayne as he returns to his life as Batman after a decade away, a man changed after the death of Jason Todd.

The first part involves his unexpected partnership with one of the most forgotten Robins, Carrie Kelly, while the second brings Superman and Green Arrow into the picture. Bruce is forced to deal with new limitations and relationships as he tries to prevent nuclear war and bring Gotham to safety.

2 Batman: The Animated Series – 9.0

While The Dark Knight Returns is the best DC animated film on IMDb, the honor for best animated series goes to Batman: The Animated Series, and is also considered one of Batman’s top-rated properties. This isn’t really a surprise given the incredible popularity of the series and what it’s established in the DCAU, incorporating characters from all its lore and adding a few more as well.

While there was rotation for the live-action Batman, Kevin Conroy remained stable and present in animation, until most recently in 2019, voicing Batman once again in Justice League vs. Fatal Fivethe final entry into the DCAU. Batman: The Animated Series it is still considered one of the most important pieces of comic book entertainment, serving as a key inspiration for countless other projects.

1 The Dark Knight – 9.0

It is clear, The dark Knight claim first place with Batman: The Animated Series. Not only is it considered one of the best DC Comic movies, but also the best comic book movie to date. Heath Ledger’s outstanding, award-winning performance as the Joker would be enough for many fans to win. The dark Knight your place here. Consider the film’s emotional backbone, action sequences and effects, and your spot is guaranteed.

The tone and approach throughout Nolan’s trilogy, but especially The dark Knight has been imitated repeatedly in the last fifteen years, mainly by Arrow, in establishing Green Arrow as a Nolan-style hero, and in part in what Zack Snyder clearly hoped for in the DCEU. It will likely be a while before there is something unique and compelling enough to take this champion down.