10 Best Teen Music Movies According to IMDB » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Olivia Newton-John recently passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer and the world mourned the loss of the incredibly talented actress and singer. She was a mainstay on stage and screen and most audiences will remember her as Sandy, the co-star of the hit phenomenon, Grease.

Grease It wasn’t the first musical film focused on teenagers, but it took many lessons from the earlier films and the later ones had a hard time living up to it. And that’s largely due to Olivia Newton-John’s incredible singing and acting.

10 The Fantastic (2000) – 5.6

the fantastics is a film adaptation of the 1960 off-Broadway play of the same name. The play and film are a riff on Shakespeare. Cheese and guava but with the plot reversed in a very interesting way and in a suburban and modern setting.

The movie’s teenage lovers are separated by a wall and their rival parents. The twist, the parents are secretly best friends and have been pretending to fight because they know there’s no better way to make young romantics fall in love faster than saying “no”. Once the ruse is revealed, the lie leads to the development of true feelings among the teens.

9 Dear Evan Hansen (2021) – 6.0

Dear Evan Hansen first appeared on Broadway in December 2016 and plans for a movie were quickly developed with the creator of The advantages of being invisible, Stephen Chbosky. The film stars Ben Platt, who had made a name for himself a few years earlier as co-lead on The Book of Mormon.

Dear Evan Hansen is a dark comedy, coming of age story that tells the story of an unpopular high school student. He ends up, by a series of coincidences, becoming the propaganda friend of another student who has recently committed suicide. Although the film was not an absolute success, the production of the film was praised as it managed to effectively convert the play to the screen.

8 Cry Baby (1990) – 6.4

Johnny Depp does two of his favorite acting moves in Cry Baby when he plays an eccentric, oiler character who is something of a parody of the trope, and he starts singing, something he didn’t get a chance to do until many years later in the adaptation of Sweeney Todd.

Cry Baby it was actually an original property that was eventually brought to Broadway. Not only did it have catchy and listen-worthy songs, but it was also a fun and charming farewell to previous musicals like Grease and West side history.

7 Bye Bye Birdie (1963) – 6.6

The 1960’s musical goodbye little bird it was an immediate hit when it arrived and a movie was made just three years later. This music class staple is a fantastic coming-of-age story with some real stakes as the main character, Conrad Birdie, rocks a small town in dramatic and charming ways when he comes for a visit.

The main plot involves pop icon Birdie, based on Elvis Presley and Conway Twitty, who decides to go on his farewell tour before his military service in Columbus, Ohio. All the girls in town are excited, and the boys, of course, are mad because a big shot took their attention away from them. It has great musical numbers and is a clever look at how boys and girls interact with each other at this impressionable age.

6 Fame (1980) – 6.6

A musical based on the experiences that each of the cast members had gone through was destined to be a worthy entry into the teen-musical subgenre. Fame tells a five-part story of students from their auditions for a School of Performing Arts to their final year as seniors.

The film was a critical success, receiving two Academy Awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Its release was also different from most films at the time. Fame opened more as a play, released in specific cities first to get attention and then released nationally later.

5 Lacquer (2007) – 6.7

2007 Lacquer is the third version of the hit film originally created by John Waters for the screen, adapted into a play, and finally into the film starring John Travolta, Zac Efron and Niki Blonsky. The film is an upbeat, coming-of-age film about a young woman, Tracy Turnblad, who wants to become a star and ends up fighting segregation along the way.

This one Lacquer it’s a time machine for the hottest stars of the early 2000s and each actor brings palpable joy and readiness to the film. John Travolta excels in the role of Tracy’s mother, who is traditionally portrayed as a transvestite, with Christopher Walken proving to be an unexpected treat as Tracy’s father. In addition, Michelle Pfeiffer stands out as the detestable villain of the musical.

4 Pitch Perfect (2012) – 7.1

Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick star in the 2012 film that led to two sequels and a television show on the way. The story is based on a non-fiction story by Mickey Rapkin titled Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory.

The story is about a college, an a cappella group and a freshman (Anna Kendrick) who is a newcomer to the all-female singing team. There are some amazing and unusual choices for pop songs in the film, including “Cups (When I’m Gone)”, which took Anna Kendrick to number 6 on the US Billboard Top 100.

3 History of the West Side (2021) – 7.2

A remake of the well-known classic film and stage play, Steven Spielberg and his longtime screenwriter Tony Kushner directed and wrote the first remake of the musical in over 50 years. This updated version is closer to the stage version than the original movie.

Spielberg and Kishner decided that while the script would be rewritten, the songs themselves would remain. This departure from Spielberg’s usual film was not a box office success, but critics praised it and the film was nominated for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards and Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latino, openly LGBTQ+ black woman to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

2 Grease (1978) – 7.2

In 1978, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John teamed up to bring one of cinema’s greatest novels to the big screen. Grease is the legendary high school musical about a California shoeshine boy in love with an Australian girl.

each song in Grease is iconic from “Grease Lighting” to “You’re the One That I Want”. Each musical number has incredible choreography and lyrics that have held audiences for years. The names Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson are now synonymous with musicals and the film remains incredibly watchable to this day.

1 West Side Story (1961) – 7.6

Every musical that came after west side history owes a debt of gratitude to the film. It is by no means the first film adaptation of a famous Broadway show, but it is one of the first truly modern musical films with real-world problems the characters face and a setting well known to many viewers.

An adaptation of Shakespeare Cheese and guava, the film follows two hapless lovers as their respective gangs, the Sharks and the Jets fight for control of the streets of New York. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture, becoming the record holder for most wins in a musical. It’s a testament to the film’s importance that the story remained untouched until 2021.