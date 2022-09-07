10 Joker Minions That Would Be Perfect For Batman 2 » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

After Barry Keoghan’s surprise appearance as the Joker in the Batman, it seems obvious that The Clown Prince Of Crime will return to the franchise soon to take on The Caped Crusader. After deleted scenes of the character confirm that Batman and The Joker previously fought, which led to the Joker’s incarceration, he might want to enlist some henchman when executing his rematch with The Batman.

Thanks to over eighty years of content featuring this iconic supervillain, Matt Reeves has an excellent roster of henchmen, minions, and love interests to bring live alongside his version of the Joker. Some of these villains have never appeared in live-action before, allowing Matt Reeves a lot of creative freedom when creating his iterations of these characters.

10 The Jokerz

Existing in a futuristic Gotham, criminal team The Jokerz takes inspiration from the original Joker in regards to their clown attire and eccentric makeup. Originally appearing on Batman Beyond: Return of the Jokerthis team has also appeared in the Batman ’89 comic book and other DC projects in many time periods.

This team has had many incarnations with many rosters over the years and because of that the team can easily be changed and molded into the perfect team of criminals to suit. the Batmanuniverse of. The Joker always attracts his own set of henchmen, and it would be great to finally see one of the Joker’s groups dubbed The Jokerz, especially in a future Batman movie starring Keoghan about the character.

9 Echo

Ecco is the unstable companion and love interest of Jeremiah Valeska, who was created specifically for the show. gotham as your alternative to Harley Quinn. Initially helping Jeremiah in business, Ecco continues to help him during his descent into madness and shares his goal of burning Gotham to the ground and rebuilding it in his image. Ecco is absolutely devoted to Jeremiah, even though he doesn’t feel the same way.

As a character, Ecco is very underrated and very malleable, considering her recent creation and the lack of stories behind her. If Matt Reeves didn’t want to dedicate himself to a character like Harley Quinn so early in his franchise, Ecco would be a great springboard as the Joker’s first love interest. By showing her lack of devotion to Ecco and her point of view that she is expendable, she would be an excellent tool to display the Joker’s destructive personality and lack of empathy and care for human life early on.

8 Dee Dee

Harley Quinn’s grandchildren, Delia and Deidre Dennis, became the villainous duo Dee Dee in an attempt to follow in their grandmother’s footsteps. Sharing their grandmother’s fascination with the Joker, these two thrill-seeking delinquents teamed up with the Joker and faced off against Terry McGinnis in Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, following the Joker’s orders.

While Dee Dee might not appear in Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise in her traditional form, considering Harley Quinn hasn’t even appeared in The Franchise yet, some sort of relayed iteration of the villains could work in this universe. The Joker may recruit the duo at some point as thugs for hire to take on Batman, possibly finding them at Arkham Asylum and turning them into an acrobatic, evil duo dedicated to serving him.

7 Mister Hammer

One-armed Russian giant Mister Hammer is a lieutenant in the Joker army who uses his extreme strength to fight Batman and give the hero a run for his money in combat. Mister Hammer and Mister Sickle were originally conjoined twins who were forcibly separated by the Joker. Afterwards, the Joker kept Mister Hammer in his army and violently disposed of Mister Sickle, who joined the Penguin’s army out of spite.

While the character’s giant size and extreme strength make him a rather unrealistic foe, he’s grounded enough to work well in the Batman, meaning it would fit right in with the franchise, while also being a step in the right direction towards introducing more wacky, less realistic characters. Mister Hammer and Mister Sickle’s twisted origin story would fit right in with Reeves’ disturbed Batman universe and due to The Penguin and The Joker’s existence in this world, Mister Hammer and his brother have an opening to make their live-action debut. .

6 jackanapes

After kidnapping a baby gorilla from the zoo, the Joker takes the monkey as his own and raises him as his son, naming him Jackanapes. This character was created to be a supervillain, who uses his genius-level strength and intellect to wreak havoc on Gotham as a criminal mastermind and an extremely talented molecular biologist.

Even compared to some of Batman’s more unreal foes, Jackanapes is certainly one of the villains most forced to grace the pages, especially in the context of a live-action appearance in Reeves’ grounded universe. However, due to Reeves’ work on The Planet of the Apes Franchise, he’s proven himself perfectly suited to bring this character into live action. Not only did he work with similar technology needed to translate this villain to the screen, but he also took the potentially laughable Monkey’s Planet concept and created a dark and gritty set of films with it.

5 Evelyn Dent

In high school, Evelyn Dent fell in love with the man who would become the Joker (an alternate version of the Joker) and was in a very happy relationship with him before one day disappearing. During his disappearance, Evelyn gave birth to the Joker’s daughter Duela, developed split personalities, and became the vigilante Three-Face. She eventually marries the Riddler and later resurfaces to save the Joker’s life, finally reconnecting with him.

While Evelyn Dent and The Jokester both hail from the alternate Earth-3 timeline, their history could translate well into The Batman universe with Keoghan’s Joker instead of the Joker. As this version of the Clown Prince is exceptionally young, he may not have left high school, where he could have met Evelyn Dent, who may resurface in a sequel to reconnect with the Joker. In addition, she could also start a relationship with the Riddler of Dano, ending Edward’s friendship with the Clown and starting their iconic rivalry shown in the comics.

4 Johnny Frost

The Joker’s albino henchman Johnny Frost originated in the ‘Joker’ graphic novel and went on to appear in Suicide squad as the Joker’s lieutenant. Johnny Frost is a gangster with a violent history involving gang crime and mafia warfare.

Of all the Joker’s henchmen, Johnny Frost is by far the most grounded and, due to his past as a gangster, he may appear in the future. the Batman sequel as a former soldier of Carmine Falcone in this universe. Seizing the opportunity to team up with a newly escaped Joker following Falcone’s death and reveling in the freedom and power of her newfound relationship with the Clown Prince as they storm Gotham.

3 Punchline

After his falling out with Harley Quinn, the Joker enlisted Punchline as his underboss and partner in crime. Unlike Harley Quinn, Joker’s main love interest, Punchline is a very cold and heartless person, though she shares Harley’s former obsession with the Clown Prince. As a sadistic master of chemical engineering and melee weapons, the Joker has dubbed Punchline the funniest person he’s ever met in his life.

Considering Punchline has never appeared in live-action before, she would make an excellent love interest for the Joker in the Batman, especially as an alternative to Harley, who has dominated DC’s live-action films in recent years. This character’s ruthless and evil nature would fit perfectly into Reeves’ brutal universe, especially with this new version of the Joker.

2 biting

Former circus performer turned criminal Gaggy Gagsworthy was the Joker’s first sidekick. After his tightrope walking act was replaced by The Flying Graysons, Gaggy was forced to become a clown as part of a freak show, a change he resented. After attacking a colleague on stage, the Joker recruited Gaggy as his sidekick, largely due to the fact that he would kill anyone for fun.

With Gaggy being the Joker’s first sidekick, it would be amazing to see him debut in live action, especially in a sequel. The Batman. Matt Reeves could work wonders with this character, making him a terrifying alternative to his comic book counterpart, who could be an integral part of Robin’s story due to his affiliations with The Flying Graysons. This is made increasingly possible by Robert Pattinson’s hope for a Robin debut in the franchise.

1 Harley Quinn

Harleen Quinzel is the former psychiatrist turned love interest of the Joker, famous for her (former) total devotion to the Clown Prince. The relationship was unhealthy and toxic, but the duo remained popular even though the two weren’t together in the comics for quite some time. Due to her crush on the Joker, this highly humorous companion is originally blind to how terribly the Joker treats her, but she eventually learns her worth, goes her own way, and becomes something of an antihero.

Harley Quinn has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years as a result of her appearance on Suicide squad, which led her to appear in Birds of prey and The Suicide Squad. If Harley shows up in the batman 2It will be interesting to see how audiences deal with three versions of the characters: one there, Margot Robbie’s version, and Lady Gaga’s portrayal in the upcoming film. joker 2.