20 Years Ago Kelly Clarkson Won American Idol And She Impacted All These Celebrities’ Lives

Kelly Clarkson Is A Star Today, Sometimes It’s Hard To Remember She Started On The Reality Show American idol. Clarkson won the first season of the singing contest 20 years ago, on September 4, 2002, which catapulted her to instant fame. For those who forgot or couldn’t witness Clarkson’s meteoric rise in real-time, the Texas hopeful stunned the audience with her powerful vocals and stage showmanship, and won the hearts of the audience who voted for the winners each week. She defeated Justin Guarini in the final to be crowned american idol, and the two finalists co-starred in the cult classic From Justin to Kelly not much later.

She has since released hit records that have spawned karaoke favorites, and more recently, she has started hosting her own talk show. The Kelly Clarkson Show. Celebrities on the show were quick to share their own american idol memoirs, specifically detailing how Clarkson impacted their lives. People like Janet Jackson, Sandra Bullock, Hailee Steinfeld, Topher Grace and more have admitted to being superfans of the show’s first winner and have followed her career closely over the past two decades. Neil Patrick Harris added that her final song “A Moment Like This” was chosen to score her first dance during her wedding to husband David Burtka.

Actors such as Lucy Hale and Vanessa Hudgens have credited Clarkson with helping them pursue their dreams in show business. After she won, Hudgens said Clarkson was “the catalyst” for her decision to try the next season before fate intervened. “Next week I have an audition for Musical High School and booked it, so I was like ‘well never mind,'” she said, stating that she was ready to try her luck on the show if things hadn’t worked out that way. Meanwhile, Hale openly admitted that Clarkson was “one of her career reasons” after meeting the Idol during his winning run on the show. “I just fell in love with you,” Hale said. “I auditioned for American Juniors… it’s because of all that, which led to acting. I’ll say it’s because of Kelly Clarkson that I’m here.”

Attending american idol live was an event in itself and naming television forged ties between many countries, including Laura Dern. “I had a friend named Stanley DeSantis…we watched you every week,” Dern said. “We called each other – he lived in Los Angeles and I lived in New York. It was our thing to watch you.” Sadly, DeSantis is now dead, but Dern still credits Clarkson as her friendship glue. “Every time I see you, I think of him.”

Kelly Clarkson in the first season of American idol. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

What drew audiences to her was not just her mega-talent, but also her bubbly, down-to-earth personality. And it’s evident that she’s forged lasting bonds with some of the original people she started with. Ryan Seacrest, who became known as the show’s host, said: “Times have changed – you’re hosting the show now and I’m just the guest. This is so exciting. I’m so happy, so proud.” Simon Cowell, one of the three original judges on the show who was tagged as the hardest to please, also offered genuine praise for the star: You are very loyal and a great friend.”

Don’t mind us, we’ll be here crying.