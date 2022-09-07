2nd generation AirPods Pro have advanced noise cancellation

As expected, the apple today announced the second generation of AirPods Pro — nearly three years after the first.

On the outside, the new wireless headphones have basically the same design, with shorter temples and silicone tips. Inside, however, the device brings a number of new features.

Among them is the new H2 chip with high-bandwidth connectivity for “exceptional sound quality”. Additionally, the new AirPods Pro use the iPhones TrueDepth camera to create a personal Spatial Audio profile based on the size and shape of the wearer’s head and ears.

Apple has also improved the feature of Active Noise Cancellation — which uses advanced computational audio to reduce up to 2x the amount of noise compared to the previous model. In addition, each earcup of the headphones now has touch control with capacitive sensing, allowing adjust volume with one touch!

Battery-wise, the new AirPods Pro can last up to 6 hours on a single charge — a 33% increase over the original AirPods Pro; with the charging case, this time can reach 30 hours of playtime. In addition, the new AirPods Pro case has speakers on the base that allow you to locate it using the Find My app (Find My).

The new AirPods Pro cost US$250 and will be available on September 23 — with pre-sales starting next Friday, 9/9.

This post is under development. Refresh the page in a moment for more…