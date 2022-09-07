2nd generation Apple Watch SE has the same chip as the Series 8

As the rumors pointed out, today was announced the second generation of Apple Watch SEthe most affordable (entry) watch from Apple.

The second generation Apple Watch SE offers key watch benefits that users already love, such as support for exercise, swimming, fall detection and, like the Series 8 and Ultra, the new car crash notification via of motion sensors.

It has the new dual-core processor, the chip S8 — the same as the Series 8 and Ultra — which will make it 20% faster compared to the previous generation of the watch. It is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, in grey, midnight and stellar colors, and has a back made of nylon composite materials.

It wasn’t today that we saw a Watch for children, but Apple recalled the use of SE for families, with features that allow for better family management — a child can use the watch without having an iPhone, all configured on the parent’s device.

The Apple Watch SE costs US$250 in the GPS version and US$300 with cellular connectivity. The watch can be purchased today, hitting the market on the September 16.

