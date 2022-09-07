4 movies to watch [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

Venice Film Festival takes place between August 31 and September 10 and features highly anticipated films

O Venice Film Festival of 2022 gave something to talk about. With highly anticipated films, stars returning to the spotlight and some controversy, the ceremony could indicate the highlights of the year.

In 2021, the festival featured some highly awarded productions in the awards season. Between them, Attack of the Dogsstarring Benedict Cumberbatchand Spencerstarring Kristen Stewart.

With that in mind, we list 4 features to keep an eye out for at the Venice Film Festival 2022:

Do not worry, dear

Surrounded by controversies, such as the departure of Shia LaBeoufproduction and other disagreements between the crew and actors, the film was negatively highlighted in the news. Despite this, the feature film has Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as protagonists, direction Olivia Wildeand is one of the most anticipated of the festival.

The whale

film of A24 marks the return of Brendan Fraser to the spotlight. The whaledirected by Darren Aronofsky, received rave reviews and received a standing ovation for seven minutes after its premiere. In the film, he plays Charliea reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter (played by Sadie Sink) for one last chance at redemption.

white noise

Adaptation of the homonymous book, white noise draws attention to the cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadl and the musician Andrew 3000 star in the film Netflix. The feature film is directed by Noah Baumbach and has no release date.

Bones and All

Bones and All arrives with a peculiar theme and the most frequent face in Hollywood in recent months, Timothée Chalamet. Inspired by the author’s book of the same name. Camille DeAngelis, long narrates the adventures of a couple of cannibals. And, even with bloody scenes, the film and the Timothée Chalamet were greeted by 8.5 minutes of applause – the biggest clapping sequence of the entire festival – according to the Variety.