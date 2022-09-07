5 times Viola Davis proved her affection for Brazil!







Viola davis comes to Brazil Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

This is not training! Viola Davis will arrive in Brazil for the first time this month to promote the premiere of “A Mulher Rei”, her newest film, on the big screen.

Despite not knowing the country, the American star is marked by several social interactions with the Brazilian public. videos, images, memes… yes, the artist follows – and a lot – what happens here. In fact, on her Twitter, she made a point of celebrating the unique moment and showing all the joy in stepping into Brazil. Check out:

What do we know about “The King Woman”

Opening on September 22, “The Woman King” follows the memorable story of Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, with skills and strength unlike anything ever seen.

Inspired by real events, the film follows General Nanisca’s gripping epic journey as Oscar-winner Viola trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…

Viola Davis proving all her affection for Brazil

On Instagram, Viola shared the viral video of a 2-year-old girl “caught” by her mother painting her face to look like her pet puppy. By the way, it’s very cute, right?

At another time, she published a video of a person from Pará dancing at “Estação das Docas”, one of the main tourist attractions in Pará.

Who also gained prominence in the artist’s profile was Manu, just 2 years old, who went viral when she felt represented by “Mirabel”, a character in the Disney movie “Encanto”.

Has tweet for Brazilian fans? Also has! In 2020, an internet user asked her to send a message to Brazil. Order accepted successfully!

Hi Brazil, how are you? 💚💛 #HTGAWM https://t.co/OZN4WXMTKK — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 8, 2020

Finally, the day when Viola seemed to love Carnival and admired the samba at the foot of the drum queen Valeska Reis.