6 Before and After Child Actors Only the Very Attentive Would Recognize

For anyone who was a child during the 2000s, surely you must have spent hours and hours in front of television screens worshiping child actors.

After all, the beginning of this century was marked by the rise of technologies and the advancement of the film industry.

That’s why, at that time, children had, in addition to toys, a range of options for movies, series and soap operas, which marked generations. Remember!

6 before and after of child actors that only the very attentive would recognize:

1. Bruna Marquezine

We start our list with this Brazilian star! Bruna Marquezine started working at the age of seven, in 2002, in the “Gente Inocente” group.

Currently, the actress has left the screen a little to enter the film industry, and at 26 years old, she also invests in modeling and as a digital influencer.

2. Anna Rita Cerqueira

Anna debuted on television in 2003 in the soap opera “O Beijo do Vampiro” at just five years old.

Today, the actress is 24 years old, continues to act, but is also on social media as a model and digital influencer.

3. Julia Maggessi

Júlia da Matta Maggessi debuted on television in 2000, at the age of two, in “Laços de Família” playing the granddaughter of Vera Fischer.

However, she rose to prominence in 2005 when she played one of the lead roles in Proof of Love. Who remembers her?

4. Miley Cyrus

Coming out in the national universe, we have Miley Cyrus who marked a legion of fans when she starred in the TV series “Hannah Montana”.

Nowadays, the actress has abandoned the staging and has dedicated herself entirely to the world of music.

5. Shia LaBeouf

In 2003, LaBeouf made his film debut with the film “The Digger Mystery”, he also appeared in the lead role in “The Nerd Goes to War”, in the same year.

After years of starring and acting, the artist became a film director, staying behind the scenes.

6. Selena Gomez

Lastly, we have the star Selena Gomez who began her career in 2000 at the age of seven in the children’s series “Barney and His Friends”.

In 2007, the series “Wizards of Waverly Place” premiered on Disney Channel.

