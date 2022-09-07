Action movie with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock gets subtitled trailer

Bullet Train, new movie by Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and a great cast, had its first trailer released by Universal Pictures.

Check out the subtitled video below:

Continues after advertising

Or, if you prefer, also see the dubbed version:

According to Screen Rant, the movie Bullet Train “follows seasoned assassin Ladybug, who wants to give up his profession, but is drawn back by his trainer, Maria Beetle, for one final job: retrieving a briefcase on the fastest bullet train ever.” world going from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once on board, Ladybug discovers that the train is filled with competing assassins with similar goals.”

The project will also feature a cameo from Sandra Bullock, who returns the favor after Pitt agrees to appear in Lost City, his latest film.

Based on the Japanese novel by Kōtarō Isaka, the film was adapted by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street 1978) and directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2).

Bullet Train opens in theaters soon.