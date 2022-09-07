Actress Angelina Jolie files new billionaire lawsuit against ex Brad Pitt

Photo: OLIVIER BORDE/Bestimage/Honopix/Folhapress





Angelina Jolie files a billionaire lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She is asking for US$ 250 million, approximately R$ 1.3 billion, in the United States Justice for the improper management of a winery that the couple bought in southern France in 2008. The actress’ defense claims that the actor “took possession” of the property in retaliation for the couple’s divorce.

The “Chateau Miraval” winery belonged 50% to Pitt and 50% to Jolie, with her part under the name of a company called Nouvel. -couple While Jolie was responsible for managing the duo’s humanitarian projects, such as the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, Brad Pitt was in charge of the French business.

In October last year, Angelina Jolie, 47, sold her shares to the Tenute del Mondo group, part of the Stoli Group, which has the famous Masseto and Ornellaia wines in its portfolio. Pitt, 58, filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and mother of his six children to reverse the sale of the property in June this year. Before, he had already tried to cancel the negotiation. The actress’ lawyers then reacted with a new lawsuit against the actor.

It is worth remembering that it was in the large green area of ​​Chateau Miraval that the former couple exchanged rings, in a simple ceremony, in 2014. Angelina and Brad were together since 2005 and legally separated after a series of legal fights over the custody of their children. , in 2016.

Source: Folhapress