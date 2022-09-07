African swine fever spreads at ‘alarming rate’ across Europe – News

African swine fever, harmless to humans but highly contagious among animals, is spreading “at an alarming rate” in Europe, warn experts and health officials.

“The number of cases and affected areas is increasing despite our efforts, and countries have great difficulties in controlling and eliminating the disease”, says Gregorio Torres, head of the scientific department of the OMSA (World Organization for Animal Health), questioned by AFP .

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 285 outbreaks of ASF (African swine fever) have been detected on European farms, with nearly 71,000 cases reported by the WHOA.

The virus mainly circulates in the eastern part of the continent, Romania (197 outbreaks), Moldova or western Russia, where five new outbreaks were detected last week. In Germany it appeared in May, in Italy in June.




Wild animals such as wild boar also contract the disease and can spread it uncontrollably.

The European pork industry, “the world’s largest exporter, with 5 million tonnes a year”, is under threat, warned the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) at the end of July.

The rate of spread is “alarming”, explained the agency, which launched a third communication campaign in 18 countries. The situation is worrying in Ukraine, in the midst of the war, where three sources of contagion have emerged.

Endemic to Africa, African swine fever is not transmissible to humans, but the virus can survive for more than two months in meat and charcuterie.




