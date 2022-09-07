After Tuchel’s surprise dismissal, Chelsea already has a list of three ‘favorites’ to take over the club; see the names

Mauricio Pochettino, Gragam Potter and Zinedine Zidane are favorites to take over Chelsea after manager Thomas Tuchel’s resignation

After announcing the surprising resignation of coach Thomas Tuchel this Wednesday (7), the Chelsea already has three favorites to occupy the position.

According to the ESPN, Mauricio Pochettinoextottenham and PSG, Graham Potter, of Brightonand Zinedine ZidaneexReal Madridare the “favorites” of the board.

You Blues sent Tuchel away on Wednesday morning, hours after his 100th game for the team ended in 1-0 defeat to “zebra” Dinamo Zagreblast Tuesday (6), for the premiere of Champions.

Sources told the ESPN that the London team should soon start contracts for Graham Potterwho has been doing great work on the British coast team since taking over the team in 2019.

Last season Brighton finished in 9th place with 51 points, and made his record in the history of Premier League.

The current 47-year-old coach has a contract until 2025 with the association.

Since 2019, Potter has been praised for his offensive style of play at Brighton, who continue to play well despite losing some of their key players such as Yves Bissoumawho went to Tottenham, and Marc Cucurellasigned by Chelsea himself.

Pochettino, on the other hand, has been without a club since he was fired by PSG, on the 5th of July. According to the calculation of ESPNthe Argentine welcomes a return to English football.

In the last transfer window, he was one of the names considered by the Manchester United. However, the Red Devils preferred Erik has Hagof ajax.

Zidane has also been out of a job since leaving Real Madrid in May last year.

According to sources heard by the report, the Blues want to announce the new commander as soon as possible.

However, most likely, for the classic against the Fulhamthis Saturday (10), at 8:30 am (Brasília), with a live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+the team is still commanded by a member of the team’s fixed coaching staff.