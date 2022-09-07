Against RB Bragantino, Atltico rev duo that earned R$ 36 million

Atltico’s next opponent in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, RB Bragantino should have an ex-Galo duo as a starter at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, at 5 pm this Wednesday (7/9). The match valid for the 26th round promotes reunions at Gigante da Pampulha.
Among the related and likely holders of RB Bragantino, are the goalkeeper Cleiton, 25 years old, and the striker Alerrandro, 22. Both were revealed by the base categories of Atltico.
In both transfers, Galo kept percentages of economic rights in case of future sales. Since the departure of the duo, Alvinegro and Massa Bruta have faced each other on five occasions for the Brazilian Championship, with two wins for the miners and three draws.
Criticized by the RB Bragantino fans, the goalkeeper had a bizarre failure against Palmeiras in the 25th round. On the other hand, the forward is having a good time and has contributed four goals and an assist in the last seven games.
The third former Galo do Massa Bruta in power to act in Mineiro. Hyoran is on loan from the Minas Gerais club to RB Bragantino and, by contractual clause, he cannot play against Atltico.
Related from RB Bragantino to face Atltico
- goalkeepers: Cleiton, Luco and Maycon Cleiton;
- sides: Aderlan, Andrs Hurtado and
- defenders: Kevin, Lo Ortiz, Lo Realpe and Nathan;
- Socks: Eric Ramires, Jadsom, Lucas Evangelista, Miguel, Nathan Camargo, Praxedes and Raul;
- attackers: Alerrandro, Artur, Carlos Eduardo, Helinho, Sorriso and Werik Pop.