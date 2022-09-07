All Marvel characters referenced and teased in Raimi’s Spider-Man movies

by Sam Raimi Spider man The trilogy was instrumental in redefining the superhero genre and paved the way for worlds like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it also referenced and teased other Marvel Comics characters that eventually made it to the big screen – and here’s each one of them. After a few live action movies that were only released in Europe, Spider-Man made his big screen debut in 2002 in Sam Raimi’s film. Spider manwhich featured Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, James Franco as Harry Osborn and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.

Raimi explored Spider-Man’s origin story by following high school student Peter Parker who, on a school trip, is bitten by a genetically modified spider, which leads to him developing spider-like abilities. Also, Harry’s father Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) becomes the villainous Green Goblin after an experiment on himself goes wrong. The audience continued following Peter’s journey and struggles in spiderman 2 and spiderman 3where he encountered other villains: Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Eddie Brock/Venom (Topher Grace), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and the New Goblin, while Harry carried on his father’s legacy and went after Spider-Man to avenge him. Norman’s death.

However, these aren’t the only Marvel Comics characters that have been featured in some form in Sam Raimi’s series. Spider man trilogy. Over the course of the three films, Raimi has referenced and teased many other characters from the comics, either casually quoting them, through subtle visual references, or introducing the characters before their transformations. Here are all the Marvel characters referenced and teased in Sam Raimi Spider man films.

Black Widow

Black Widow was referenced in a very subtle and easy to miss Easter egg in the first Spider man movie. As mentioned above, Spider-Man told the web-slinger’s origin story, including the process of creating the best costume for his new superhero persona (although at that point he was more interested in winning an amateur fight, and with that, money, buy a car to impress MJ instead of being a superhero). Spider man showed this through a montage of the many designs Peter created, and among the possible symbols he created was that of the Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) made her big screen debut in the MCU Iron man 2 in 2010, after which she joined the original Avengers team in The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultronparticipated in the Civil War conflict in captain america civil warand joined the rest of the MCU in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The Black Widow sacrificed herself in End of the game so Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could get the Soul Stone, and his solo movie was released in 2021, though it’s set between Civil war and infinity war.

Doctor Strange

Perhaps the best-known reference to another Marvel character in Raimi’s film Spider man movies is the one related to Doctor Strange. spiderman 2 introduced Doctor Otto Octavius, a scientist working on behalf of Oscorp who becomes Peter’s mentor, but like Norman, an experiment gone wrong was the trigger for his transformation into a villain. This experiment left him trapped in robotic tentacle arms and the inhibitor chip he created was destroyed, so the arms became sentient. Octavius ​​became Doctor Octopus, a name given to him by The Daily Bugle, but they explored other options before settling on “Doctor Octopus”. J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) employee Ted Hoffman (Ted Raimi) suggested “Doctor Strange”, which Jameson liked but immediately declined, confirming that Stephen Strange was an active superhero in Raimi’s universe at the time. Like Black Widow, Doctor Strange made his big screen debut in the MCU in 2016 in his first solo film, after which he had a minor role in Thor: Ragnarokjoined the fight against Thanos in infinity war and End of the gamewas instrumental in unleashing multiverse chaos in Spider-Man: No Way Homeand continued exploring the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Curt Connors/Lizard

Curt Connors made his first appearance in spiderman 2, as a university physics professor with whom Peter Parker was studying. In the comics, Connors was a geneticist researching the ability of some reptiles to regrow lost limbs, and he develops a serum based on lizard DNA that would allow humans to do the same. Connors tested it on himself to retrieve his lost right arm, but ended up turning into a wild anthropomorphic lizard. Connors did not transform into Lizard in spiderman 2 and 3but his presence in both films could have prepared for cancellation spiderman 4. Connors helped Peter analyze a piece of the Venom symbiote in spiderman 3, and in the scene where he calls Peter to tell him about what he has learned about the symbiote, a reptile skeleton is seen in the background, referencing his transformation into a Lizard. Connors was later played by Rhys Ifans in The Incredible Spider Manwhere he transformed into Lizard, and returned in Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere he received a cure before being sent back to his universe.

John Jameson/Wolfman

spiderman 2 also introduced John Jameson (Daniel Gillies), the son of J. Jonah Jameson and, to Peter’s surprise, MJ’s fiancé. John didn’t have a big role in Raimi’s movie Spider man universe as at the end of spiderman 2, MJ realized that she didn’t love him and left him to be with Peter. In the comics, John Jameson was an astronaut and underwent three notable transformations. First, after being infected with spores that gave him super strength, he was forced to wear a strength-restricted Jupiter suit and battled Spider-Man at his father’s insistence, calling himself “Colonel Jupiter”; later, while on the moon, he found the Godstone, a ruby ​​from another dimension, turned it into a pendant, and the gem grafted itself into his throat, spreading tendrils down his body, and when the moonlight activated the gem, he turned into a man. -Wolf; and after being transported to the dimension where the ruby ​​originated, he assumed the mantle of Stargod. John Jameson made an appearance in Poison as the sole survivor of Carlton Drake’s mission, and he is infected by the Riot symbiote, but his fate is unknown.

the macabre elf

There’s a lot of talk about the MCU’s Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) possibly becoming a Hobgoblin in spiderman 4 or later, but Raimi’s Spider man trilogy teased the arrival of this character first. Inside spiderman 3, as Harry settles into his father’s lair, his new technology is shown, and among them is a very distinctive mask between Norman’s Green Goblin mask and Harry’s New Goblin mask. The mask is similar to Norman’s, but with sharper teeth, a more aggressive expression, and a golden hue, this being the Hobgoblin mask in Raimi’s universe. Unlike the characters mentioned above, the Hobgoblin has yet to make his big screen debut, but if Ned becomes Hobgoblin at some point, it won’t be long before this character is properly introduced.

Was Mysterio hiding in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy?

Mysterio didn’t show up at Raimi’s Spider man The movies weren’t even teased in any way, but there’s a theory that suggests Bruce Campbell was playing Mysterio through Raimi. Spider man trilogy, but he was hidden in plain sight. Campbell had guest appearances on every Spider man films made by Raimi, and while he played different characters – ring announcer, snobbish doorman and a French maître d’ – some believe he was actually playing Mysterio, who disguised himself as other people to keep an eye on Spider-Man. Mysterio has finally made his big screen debut in the MCU Spider-Man: Far From Homeand while he met his fate in the end, he left a big mark on Spider-Man’s life by framing the young hero for his death and revealing his identity to the entire world, leading to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.