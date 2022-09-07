Alongside Lisca, Rueda plans 2023 for Santos: “We do a double”

President Andres Rueda has already started planning for the 2023 of the saints. The manager, by the way, is in the daily routine of CT Rei Pelé and talks with coach Lisca about the next year of Alvinegro da Vila Belmiro.

“He (Lisca) is aware of everything, we do a double. I moved, my office, instead of Vila, is in CT, and I am there every day. Planning is in full swing”, commented Rueda , which guaranteed that Santos will arrive strong next year.

“Santos comes strong for 23, regardless of competitions. The financial situation allows us to be more ambitious”, said the president, who recalled that the club announced four reinforcements in the last transfer window.

With the defeat to Goiás, Santos had 34 points in the Brasileirão, in 10th place. Pisces is eight points behind the G-6 and nine ahead of the Z-4.

Rueda admitted that the football part of his management is not as he would like and promised “work” to change this situation. “It’s more difficult. The field is the field. We expected to have had better results, both in 21 and now. The recipe for solving this is work, which we are doing”, he guaranteed.

The Santos representative also spoke about the high number of changes in the club’s coaches under his command. Since Andres Rueda assumed the presidency, in January 2021, Peixe is already in its sixth different coach. Before Lisca took over, they visited Vila Belmiro, Cuca, Ariel Holan, Fernando Diniz, Fábio Carille and Fabián Bustos.

Santos’ next game will be against Ceará, next Saturday, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 16:30 at Arena Castelão.

Leave your comment