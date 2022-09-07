American newspaper anchor suffers stroke live while presenting news

Last Saturday, 3, an anchor of a television news program of the broadcaster KJRH, affiliated to NBC, in Tulsa, in the state of Oklahoma, in the USA, suffered a stroke live and left viewers and staff worried about her health.

Julie Chin was talking about a NASA launch, when she started having trouble reading the sentences on the teleprompter. Upon noticing something was wrong, she then passed the command to meteorologist Annie Brown for a weather update.

The television news team noticed the journalist’s disorientation and called the emergency service that rescued her. At the hospital the doctors found that she had had the beginning of a stroke.

Julia Chin recovers well after stroke live on news

On her Facebook profile, the anchor reassured fans that she is recovered and at home and reported that minutes before the episode she was fine, but that over the course of the news, things started to happen.

First he lost partial vision in one eye, then his hand and arm went numb and in the end he could no longer read on the teleprompter.

The journalist said she underwent a series of tests at the hospital to determine the cause of the incident. “At this point the doctors think I’ve had the onset of a stroke but not a full blown stroke,” she explained in her profile.

Julia also drew attention to the silent causes of stroke and that it is not always obvious when a person is about to have one. “Action is essential right now,” said the journalist.

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so she tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

Originally posted on The People