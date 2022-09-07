Anne Hathaway undergoes appearance change as ‘end of an era’

ads

Anne Hathaway has been all the rage lately, with her latest projects garnering significant praise. And his last of that bunch should hit theaters very soon.

The actress stars in James Gray’s Armageddon Time and shared the film’s trailer on her social media, marking one of her rare appearances on the platform.

Transported back to the 1980s, she sports a departure from her usual glamorous style, dressing casually in period-appropriate sweater vests and “mom jeans”.

It’s her hair that makes the most glaring difference, as she ditches her usually long locks for a shorter cut that fits the style of the time very well.

And she’s not the only one sporting a big change, as her co-star Jeremy Strong also ages for the role, graying her hair for a less distinguished look.

Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb and Sir Anthony Hopkins also star in the drama that serves as a semi-autobiographical representation of the director’s upbringing in 1980s Queens, New York, with Anne’s close friend Jessica Chastain also making a cameo as Maryanne Trump.

Anne shared the trailer for Armageddon Time

Anne excitedly shared the project’s trailer on Instagram with the caption: “’The end of an era. The beginning of everything.’ So excited to share the trailer for #ArmageddonTime, in select theaters October 28th.”

The trailer depicts the life of 12-year-old Paul Graff as he tries to discover his goals in life while battling racism and family pressure.

According to the synopsis for the film about Wild Bunch: “12-year-old Paul Graff is growing up in a warm and turbulent family that includes his grandfather, who encourages his artistic aspirations.

“His best friend is John Crocker, an African-American boy. The two are inseparable and prone to mischief, but after an incident where John and Paul share ‘tea that makes you laugh’ (marijuana), Paul’s parents decide to transfer him to the private prep school his older brother runs. , Ted, attends.

The drama was hailed in Cannes early and will be released on October 28

“Here, the student body is almost exclusively white, privileged – and prejudiced. Together, the boys devise a risky scheme to escape their lives and escape to Florida…”

