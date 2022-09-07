Anne Hathaway’s puff sleeve dress is the coolest end-of-summer look

ads

As summer turns to fall, we’re on the lookout for pieces that help us transition into the new season. Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway had the right idea, wearing a beautiful white puff-sleeved dress to the Telluride Film Festival, held in Colorado’s famous ski resort area.

The star, who headlines James Gray’s upcoming film Armageddon Time, was wearing a straw hat and sunglasses but was wearing chunky black boots and her denim jacket ready to wear in case it got cold – the perfect match for the end. summer’s.

Anne looked cool and comfortable in a white puff-sleeved La Ligne dress and chunky boots, carrying her denim jacket in case the sun went down.

Anne’s 385lb La Ligne cotton poplin midi dress is the perfect base for style with anything from warm-weather sandals to boots and a denim jacket for fall.

LA LIGNE Cotton poplin midi dress with twist front, £385 / $395, Net-a-Porter

If you like the look you can buy it at Net-a-Porter, or we can find lookalikes with the same relaxed vibe…

Puff sleeve mini dress, more colors, was £22 now £17.60 / $18, Boohoo

For a great bargain, buy this Boohoo lookalike – it’s on sale for under £18 ($18) and available in three other colors: black, mustard and khaki.

Cici Midi dress, was £89 now £53, nobody’s son

This cute look is on sale at Nobody’s Child, and you can also buy the same dress in plus sizes (UK 18-22) at ASOS. It’s £89 ($155).

