“Apocalypse Glacier” Could Collapse Soon

Thwaites Glacier – also known as “Apocalypse Glacier” due to its high risk of collapse – is “hanging by a thread”, according to a new study published in the journal Nature GeoSciences.

The research comes on the heels of the first high-resolution mapping of the seafloor in front of the Thwaites Glacier, a Florida-sized patch of ice on the western edge of Antarctica. The main objective is to understand the movements of the glacier in the period before its satellite record.

The geophysicists responsible for the study found that the glacier base dislodged from the seafloor and, at some point in the last 200 years, receded at a rate of 2.1 km per year over a six-month period. This represents double the rate of retreat recorded by satellites over the past decade.

This discovery challenges the long-held belief that Antarctica’s glaciers react slowly to changes around them. So, taking into account the imminent threat of climate change, it seems that the Thwaites Glacier may be much more susceptible to sudden retreats compared to what was previously believed.

“The results suggest that rapid retreat events have occurred in the glacier over the past two centuries, possibly as late as the mid-20th century,” says Alastair Graham, lead author of the study by the University of South Florida. “It only takes a small ‘bump’ on the glacier to cause a big reaction.”

The frightening nickname “Glacier of the Apocalypse” comes from the fact that the glacier retains such an amount of ice that, if it melted in its entirety, it would cause the global sea level to rise by up to 1 meter. Therefore, its collapse as a result of a rapid retreat could drastically affect coastlines around the world.

In recent years, several studies have been published in which the worrying situation of this glacier is clear. A 2020 paper argues that the Thwaites Glacier appears to be becoming increasingly unstable as it retreats. Already an estimate published last year predicts that much of this body of ice will collapse within the next five years.

“The glacier is really ‘hanging on by a thread’, and we must prepare for big changes in short periods of time – even from one year to the next,” explains Robert Larter, a marine geophysicist at the British Antarctic Survey.

