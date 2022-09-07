Apple announces AirPods Pro 2 with up to 30h battery life and improved ANC

The 2nd generation AirPods Pro were officially announced this Wednesday (7). During the launch event of the new iPhone 14 line, the company also showed the news of the new wireless headphones. In Brazil, the price of the device is R$ 2,599, while its launch is scheduled for September 23.

The new headphones bring specific improvements to Spatial Audio, which promises even more quality. An important part of this update is in the H2 chip, responsible for managing the activities of the 2nd generation AirPods Pro.

The look of the headphones themselves, on the other hand, remains the same as the previous generation. They gained, on the other hand, new gestures to control the actions of the songs. For example, by dragging up or down on the touch-sensitive area (on the stems), you can increase or decrease the music volume.

AirPods Pro 2 touch-sensitive area.

According to Apple, the new chip is based on computational audio and should also provide battery improvements. The company cites that the new headphones are capable of playing music for up to 6 hours on a single charge, or up to 30 hours with the case’s combined battery.

This case, in turn, also gained important improvements. Now it has a “handle” that allows you to attach accessories, for example.

New functions of AirPods Pro 2.

But another important novelty is that the case has a small sound outlet in the lower area, which makes sounds over the battery and can also be found through the Search app — each phone can also be searched individually. You can even use the Apple Watch charger to recharge the case.

even more immersive

The active noise cancellation (ANC) of the 2nd generation AirPods Pro has also been improved because of the H2 chip. According to Apple, the function is twice as good as the previous model. It also brings a new tip option, the XS (extra small), closing four options in total.