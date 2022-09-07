Apple announces iPhone 14 in four different versions; see prices | Cell

The iPhone 14 was announced by Apple during a special event this Wednesday afternoon (07). The new generation of cell phones also features the iPhone 14 Plus, with a larger screen, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, with the company’s most sophisticated datasheet features. In addition to the phone models, new versions of the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, the Bluetooth headset with active noise cancellation, are expected.

For now it is not known when the iPhone 14 arrives in Brazil, but prices already appear on Apple’s official website in the country. The conventional model starts at R$7,599 and the unprecedented Plus R$8,599. The iPhone 14 Pro will sell for BRL 9,499 in the version with 128 GB of storage, while the Pro Max will have a starting price of BRL 10,499. The values ​​are the same charged by the iPhone 13 at the time of launch.

The Cupertino giant took the opportunity to launch the Apple Watch 8 and the AirPods Pro 2. In the following lines, check out the main information about the series of new devices with the apple brand. Usually the company takes one to two months to launch the news in the country, but on this occasion, there is more uncertainty in the face of the suspension of sales of iPhones without a charger. The company confirmed to TechTudo who will appeal the decision.

Without SIM Card, with satellite access

Apple said that all new iPhones do not have space for a SIM Card, the traditional physical phone chip. Instead, customers will have to resort to eSIM, the so-called virtual chip, which is considered more secure. The company explained to TechTudo that the novelty applies specifically to devices sold in the United States.

Cell phones in the iPhone 14 range also provide emergency access to satellites, so users can call for help in dangerous situations. iOS will help the person to send short messages with calls for help, as well as to point the smartphone directly in the direction of a satellite – essential procedure . Initially the service will be released in the United States and Canada. Apple did not give details on pricing, but noted that use will be free for two years.

iPhone 14 (R$7,599) and iPhone 14 Plus (R$8,599)

The iPhone 14 remains with a 6.1-inch screen. Now it is closely followed by the iPhone 14 Plus, version with a larger 6.7-inch screen. All other technical attributes are the same on both phones. In fact, everything indicates that the company buried the Mini version for good in 2022, whose tiny screen was not very successful among consumers.

The company promises “the best battery in an iPhone”. Last year’s A15 Bionic chip remains in the new generation of more entry-level iPhones. The 6 GB RAM follows the LPDDR4X standard. At least charging is faster, with power up to 30W in all products announced today – as long as the consumer has a compatible charger.

According to Apple, consumers took 3 trillion photos with the iPhone last year. The iPhone 14’s main camera is 12 megapixels, with a larger sensor and more ability to perceive light. 49% improvement was mentioned in low light conditions.

The manufacturer promises better selfies due to the new autofocus system, which works in conjunction with TrueDepth technology, which can perceive the depth of the environment.

There are five different colors, including the iconic red product. The iPhone 14 will cost BRL 7,599 in the version with 128 GB of storage. The iPhone 14 Plus will start at R$8,599, also with 128 GB.

iPhone 14 Pro (R$9,499) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (R$10,499)

Apple has saved the best news for smartphones aimed at professionals – whether creativity or productivity. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max repeat the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display scheme. Now the screen is always on, repeating a feature that Android smartphones have offered for years. Users will be able to check the time, schedule and other activities just by touching their phone.

This time the spacious notch that has been causing controversy since the iPhone X leaves the scene, to give way to a kind of dark pill where the sensors are. The area was named Dynamic Island, something like Dynamic Island in Portuguese. The entire look of notifications and alerts has been redone to take advantage of the novelty.

The Pro versions of the iPhone 14 have the A16 Bionic processor, created by Apple itself and manufactured in a four-nanometer process, which increases energy efficiency. The RAM memory is 6 GB in the LPDDR 5 standard, faster in the transmission of information.

Prices are as follows in Brazil: iPhone 14 Pro for R$9,499 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for R$10,499, both in the version with 128 GB of internal storage.

AirPods Pro 2022 (BRL 2,599)

After years of waiting, fans of Apple headphones now have the AirPods Pro 2. Users will be able to control the audio volume with a touch-sensitive surface on the side of the pieces.

The Bluetooth headset continues with active noise cancellation, which preserves the sound of music while restricting the sounds of the environment where the person is. The performance is twice as good because of the new microphone structure in the body of the device.

The company promises more detail in varying sound frequencies, due to new driver structures. “It feels like you’re on stage, along with your favorite band,” said an Apple representative.

The case of the new AirPods Pro debuts a speaker that makes it easier to find the device. Recharging can be done with the same wireless charger as the Apple Watch. The accessory will cost R$ 2,599 in Brazil. The official release date in the country has not yet been revealed.

Apple Watch Ultra (R$10,299)

Apple’s smartwatches are more powerful than ever – which is to be expected from a tech company. In addition to the Apple Watch 8, the big news this year is the Apple Watch Ultra.

The device has a larger screen than the other versions, more physical buttons for extra functions and battery with superior autonomy. GPS has also become more powerful for adverse situations, such as the New York Marathon, where skyscrapers often interfere with geographic location. Those who should benefit from the resources are adventurers and people who practice extreme sports.

Its structure is made of titanium and sapphire crystal, to withstand much more impact. On the side is an orange action button, easier to see in any situation. According to Apple, the entire structure was designed so that the device can be used even with gloves. The speakers are reinforced with louder sound in case the siren needs to be activated.

The company promises 36 hours of use on just one charge. By the end of the year, an energy saving mode with 60 hours of autonomy will be activated. The Ultra can also withstand extreme temperatures, from deserts to frozen areas of the planet.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a suggested price of R$ 10,299 in Brazil. The official release date of the product in the country has not yet been revealed.

“[Nosso relógio] has everything you love and more,” said COO Jeff Williams when announcing the Apple Watch 8 lineup. The temperature sensor is present for the first time in the product. According to the company, its use will be particularly interesting for monitoring female health. The menstrual cycle function was announced by Apple three years ago. With the thermometer, the Apple Watch will even be able to indicate the ovulation of users.

The manufacturer repeated the speech that the data saved on the iPhone has robust privacy protections – this also goes for health information.

Car accident detection was also announced. New motion sensors in the Apple Watch 8 fuel an algorithm – that is, artificial intelligence – that can know when the wearer has potentially been involved in a vehicular accident. The smartwatch triggers the local emergency service and the person’s most important contacts.

“We really hope you don’t need this. But we also want you to feel safer in your vehicle,” said one of the executives.

Low Power Mode has been introduced for situations where the Apple Watch battery may not be enough. The screen, for example, is not always on to save energy. Other functions are disabled.

The Apple Watch 8 has a suggested price from R$5,299 for the Wi-Fi version and from R$6,599 for the cell phone version. The company took advantage of the special event to present the Apple Watch SE 2022, considered the most basic watch with the apple brand. The screen is 30% bigger than the previous generation Apple Watch SE and the processor is 20% faster. The smartwatch will cost BRL 3,399 (GPS) and BRL 3,999 (cellular phone) in Brazil.