Apple Brazil readjusts prices for some iPhones, Macs and accessories

Lately, it hasn’t taken any major release from Apple for it to make changes to the prices of its products. However, on days when there are new announcements, you can be sure that some adjustment will be made — and today was no different.
With the launch of the new iPhones, for example, we saw a drop in the values of the iPhones 13 and 13 mini, in addition to the 12 — which remains the only option of the generation, since the 12 mini was discontinued.
In addition, several accessories were also impacted more or less, such as Apple Watch bracelets, AirPods and Beats headphones, for example.
Let’s check out the changes below.
iPhones
iPhones 12
Yes, you did not read it wrong. Apple killed off the 12 mini and now only makes the iPhone 12 available, with a 6.1-inch screen.
iPhones 13 and 13 mini
Unlike the 12 mini, here Apple kept the 13 mini in line.
iPhone Accessories
Some wristbands for Apple Watch
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|sport, sport loop, Nike sport or solo loop
|BRL 514
|BRL 499
|– 2.9%
|Braided solo loop, leather links, Milanese style, Trail loop, Alpine and Ocean
|BRL 1,105
|BRL 1,099
|– 0.5%
|modern clasp
|BRL 1,538
|BRL 1,559
|– 1.3%
|with silver links
|BRL 3,847
|BRL 3,909
|1.6%
macs
Mac mini
Mac Studio
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|M1 Max
|BRL 22,500
|BRL 23,800
|5.7%
|M1 Ultra
|BRL 42,500
|BRL 43,800
|3%
AirPods
AirTag
beats
The changes are there. Let’s hope there aren’t any other readjustments in the next few weeks…
