Apple declares the death of the carrier chip in the iPhone 14

THE apple announced this Wednesday, 7th, the arrival of the new iPhone 14the company’s first to come without a dedicated carrier chip drawer.

For some years now, Apple has been using the technology called eSIM. However, it was primarily used in the brand’s watches, which do not have any chip slots. The function was also offered on iPhones, but only as a way to use two chips in the same smartphone.

See how the Apple event went

Carrier chips are still present in all smartphones currently on the Brazilian market. Therefore, some users had to go to telephone operator stores to change their SIM card in order to use the 5G internetwhich gradually arrives in the country.

Phone number migration between iPhone and Android can get more difficult with eSIM priority. Every time the consumer wants to make the transition between the Apple smartphone and another from any manufacturer, it will be necessary to go to an operator store to perform the procedure.

The eSIM standard will be adopted primarily in the United States. In other markets, such as Brazil, the iPhone 14 will keep the carrier chip tray this year.