Apple launches iPhone 14 as the biggest evolution of the last five years

Apple has just presented during the event Vamos Fare (“Far Out” in the original in English) the new iPhone 14 line with small and big changes, making clear the company’s objective to differentiate the common duo from the most powerful models once and for all. all thanks to the new nomenclature and visual differences.

Satellite Communication Comes to iPhone

Resource does not require telephone or internet connections (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

A novelty that comes to all smartphones in the iPhone 14 line is satellite communication, understood as Emergency SOS via Satellite.

With this, the new iPhones are able to allow its users to make phone calls and send text messages in emergency situations even with the cell phone far from telephone towers and without a mobile network signal.

Through application assistance, the user will need to point the cell phone in the direction of the satellite to have the best signal. In addition, standard emergency templates allow alerts to be sent more quickly and directly.

To enable more efficient service, Apple will communicate directly with emergency services, including those that require voice assistance. However, the service is exclusive to the United States and Canada, free of charge for the first two years of using the device.

iPhone 14 comes with new Plus model

iPhone 14 Plus is 6.7 inches (Image: Handout/Apple)

Now composed of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the cheaper — or less expensive — duo betting on the already known look of the previous year, keeping the 12 MP rear dual camera with main lens and ultrawide lens, aluminum sides, OLED panel with 60 Hz refresh rate and the well-known notch positioned at the top of the display.

The novelty is the replacement of the expected iPhone 14 Mini with a 5.4-inch screen for a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus model, bringing with it the nomenclature abandoned by Apple since 2017.

The smartphone offers the same look and specifications as the iPhone 14, adopting a large screen and longer battery life given its superior size for those who were eagerly waiting for a larger Apple phone, but who had no interest in spending fortunes on the more expensive Pro Max models.

The phones will have the same A15 Bionic chip already used in the iPhone 13 Pro, with six CPU cores and five GPU cores. The camera gained a new 12 MP sensor with a faster aperture of f/1.5, capable of offering up to 49% improvement in light capture in dark environments. Meanwhile, exposure in night mode is twice as fast.

In addition, improvements have been made to Deep Fusion mode, for retaining details and colors in photographs. Action mode stabilizes videos without the need for a gimball, with automatic corrections.

A curious novelty for iPhone 14 models in the United States is the absence of a SIM card tray. With that, it will work exclusively with eSIM technology there.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max get the big news

Screen has a pill-shaped hole (Image: Handout/Apple)

With the aim of separating the common duo from the more powerful models, the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max arrive with the main and most awaited news compared to the previous year, including even more powerful cameras with exclusive features, support for Always Screen Active, Lightning connector with faster charging and transfer and new A16 Bionic chip.

The news can already be seen on the front panel, where the wide notch is replaced by a new pill-shaped cutout, uniting elements of Face ID and front camera in a single notch to take up less space. Called “Dynamic Island”, this section can show specific information, expanding the black area when necessary.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max keep the dimensions of 6.1 and 6.7 inches respectively. The maximum brightness of this panel tops out at 2,000 nits, representing the brightest display ever put on an iPhone — meanwhile, the Always On Display mode shows essential information on the screen at all times, such as time and date.

48 MP camera is the main novelty (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

Apple implements software features like camera and microphone activation stamps inside the notch, with the new iOS 16 being inclusively merged around the new format, including updated notifications and status icons.

Built in 4 nanometers, the new A16 Bionic processor comes exclusively to premium models offering an even faster Neural Engine with 17 trillion operations per second, 40% faster CPU than competitors, 16 billion transistors and greater energy efficiency to consume less battery.

In addition, the chip is capable of offering 20% ​​less power consumption compared to the A15 Bionic, and a third of the consumption compared to competitors – according to information offered at Apple’s event.

48 MP camera debuts with several improvements

Device retains the look of the previous generation (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

The new camera system on premium cell phones has also been completely overhauled. Keeping the three rear lenses, we now have an impressive 48 MP main sensor, 65% larger than the one seen on the iPhone 13 Pro — there’s even support for up to four times Pixel Binning, improving light capture by 2x in dark environments.

In addition, a new machine learning model improves the details with the help of the A16 Bionic. Meanwhile, LED flash performance can be optimized based on the focal length of the capture — according to Apple, it can be up to 2x faster with 3x more uniformity.

For videos, Cinematic Mode has been improved to also work at 4K 30fps, instead of the previous model’s 24fps. Technologies like Dolby Vision are also available.

The ultrawide camera has also gained performance improvements and can now capture more light in dark environments, delivering lower noise, brighter photos and videos, and improved HDR.

Regarding the front camera, all four iPhone 14 models feature the new upgraded 12MP sensor and autofocus lens, offering even sharper selfies and videos.

price and availability

Apple has confirmed that the new iPhone 14 has pre-sales starting today (7) and will be officially released on September 16 (iPhone 14) and October 7 (iPhone 14 Plus).

The iPhone 14 Pro line will go on pre-sale from the 9th, also with deliveries scheduled from the 16th of September.

Check below the starting prices for each model of the iPhone 14 series in the United States:

iPhone 14 — from $799

iPhone 14 Plus — from $899

iPhone 14 Pro — from $999

iPhone 14 Pro Max — from $1099

In Brazil, the iPhone 14 will start at R$7,599, the iPhone 14 Plus from R$8,599, the iPhone 14 Pro from R$9,499 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max from R$10,499. There is no forecast for the release in our country.