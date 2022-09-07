Apple launches iPhone 14 at a live event this Wednesday; watch







The wait is over: the new iPhone 14 will be announced by Apple this Wednesday (7), during an event that should start at 2 pm (Brasilia time). The broadcast will be made live from the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, United States.

To watch the presentation, you can access the official Apple channels, through Apple TV+, on the Apple website, or through YouTube. All these modalities can be seen both on the cell phone, including Androids, and on the computer.

The event will present the new generation of iPhone, which will be the successor of the iPhone 13. The new device should come with a new processor and different cutout at the top of the screen. The iPhone 14’s rear camera also promises news, featuring 48 megapixels and being able to record 8K videos.

In addition to the smartphone, Apple is also expected to introduce updates for the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro.

How to watch the Apple event

On Youtube: The event broadcast page is now available for those who want to wait for the news through the Google video platform – which allows you to activate a reminder to let you know when it starts.

On the official website: For those who are on the computer and prefer to access the browser (either Chrome, Firefox or Safari), you can choose to access the official website. Cell phones can also take advantage of this option.

Apple TV+: Apple users can watch the brand’s streaming service. You need to open the application, access the search tool and search for “Apple Event”.







