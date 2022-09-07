Apple Watch Series 8 brings temperature sensor and more

As expected, the Apple Watch Series 8 has just been announced. It brings the usual features (present in the Series 7), such as fewer bezels and new dials announced with watchOS 9. The watch is also waterproof, dustproof and crack resistant.

The product counts, for the first time, with a sensor of body temperature. The company highlighted its importance for women’s health, in particular the detection and monitoring of menstrual cycles. The Apple Watch will now also track ovulation, including offering an estimate of when it will happen. All users can also be notified of possible deviations from the cycle.

The temperature sensor is very accurate, being able to detect even small variations, something especially important to follow the discrete signs of ovulation. In the Health app (Health), temperature statistics as well as menstrual cycle statistics will be displayed. Care with the user’s privacy was highlighted with regard to this data, which may be shared with physicians, but only with the user’s consent.

Another new function announced is the detection of car accidents. This was only possible with the creation of two new sensors, gyroscope and accelerometer, with high capacity to identify sudden movements. Accident data was used, so the Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to detect this type of event in most vehicles, just like fall detection, but at a more advanced level.

In addition to promising all-day battery life, a Low Power Mode, which should offer up to 36 hours of power autonomy. It will be available for models starting from the Series 4 model, running watchOS 9. The international roaming function was also announced, which will be available to users from more than 30 operators worldwide, on GPS + Cellular models starting from the Series 5.

Available colors are midnight, stellar, silver and PRODUCT(RED), with an aluminum finish, and silver, graphite and gold, with a stainless steel finish. New bracelets were announced in partnership with Nike and the brand Hermès.

Prices in the United States start at US$400 for the GPS model and US$500 for GPS + Cellular. Pre-orders start today in the US and the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available from September 16th.

