Apple Watch Ultra is announced with more resistant design

To confirm (almost) all the rumors, Apple has just announced at its special event “Vamos Fare” the unprecedented Apple Watch Ultrawhich comes to meet more adventurous users who need a more resistant watch.

With a much more robust case (49mm) of titanium, it has a screen made of sapphire fully protected by higher edges. On the sides (which are still rounded), there is a Digital Crown and a taller power button for better accessibility, plus a new button called Action Buttonwhich can be customized to run commands during exercises.

The display is considerably brighter (up to 2,000 nits) for better visibility under the sun, while three new microphones and two new speakers come into play to make alerts and calls more audible and clear. The battery, meanwhile, can last an impressive 36 hours with Low Power Mode on, extending to up to 60 hours with it off.

According to Apple, the watch is military certified (MIL-STD-810H) and can work even in extreme temperatures, ranging from freezing -20°C to 55°C. Action Button in moments of danger.

All Apple Watch Ultra models have cellular connectivity and feature a new GPS system that combines L1 and L5 frequencies. Thanks to its greater precision, it is possible to use the new button to mark waypoints during walks and runs.

To match its adventurous look, the watch also features a new dial called wayfinder, which includes things like the compass and other essential complications for exercising in more remote locations. In addition, it is also possible to activate a new Night Mode that leaves the screen completely black and highlights only the most essential information.

Apple also designed three new wristbands designed for specific activities: the Alpine Loopa Ocean Band, Trail Loop. The first seeks to serve users who venture into climbing, for example, while the second and third are designed for divers and trail fans, respectively.

The Compass app has been redesigned to display a whole new list of information (latitude, longitude, elevation, and slope), as well as including new viewing modes. If you get lost, it is possible to retrace your path to return to a trail, for example.

Taking advantage of its greater water resistance (WR100, i.e. up to 100 meters deep), the Apple Watch Ultra is also equipped with the Oceanic+ app, which helps divers monitor all aspects of their activities on the ocean floor. The app has EN 13319 international certification.

The Apple Watch Ultra is now available for pre-order and will go on sale to the general public on September 23, starting from $800.

