Apple Watches Series 3, 7 and Edition are discontinued

As expected, Maçã today presented its new line of Apple Watches — and, as expected, discontinued some of its older models.

Among the models discontinued today are (finally) the Apple Watch Series 3 (introduced in 2017), the Apple Watch Series 7 (from 2021), as well as the Apple Watch Edition (since the Apple Watch Ultra also arrived with a titanium case and occupying this price range).

Regarding the Apple Watch Series 3, speculation that the model would see the end of the line gained strength earlier this year, especially after Apple announced the watchOS 9 and its incompatibility with the model. So it would be strange if Apple had chosen to keep the version for sale.

The Apple Watch Series 3, it is worth noting, was the first to bring cellular connectivity to Apple’s smartwatches, enabling the sending and receiving of messages, calls and streaming music. It was definitely one of the most popular models in the Apple Watch lineup so far — otherwise Apple wouldn’t have kept it on sale for so long.

Regarding the other models, the discontinuation was only natural, since Apple basically “replaced” them with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, as we mentioned above.

Will you miss any of these models?