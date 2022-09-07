Ashton Kutcher goes shirtless while surfing with Mila Kunis: photos

Image credit: Garrett Press/MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were spotted catching some waves in Santa Barbara, California over Labor Day weekend and looked like they were having a blast! Ashton, 44, donned black swimming trunks, sunglasses and a blue baseball cap in photos taken on Sunday, September 4, while Mila, 39, looked hot in a black and purple wetsuit. O That show from the 70’s alum grinned as they bodyboarded some smaller waves using a shared blue board.

Ashton’s shirtless photos came shortly after he revealed he lost 12 pounds due to his intense training for the 2022 TCS New York Marathon. “The biggest physical change was the transfer of muscle mass from the upper body to the lower body. I lost about 12 kilos,” he said. entertainment tonight on the 29th of August. He added that Mila has been “super supportive” on his journey and noted that having the right people with him during his training makes a big difference. “Surrounding myself with a support system makes difficult things a lot easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can,” he explained.

Ashton’s health was already in the headlines before the reveal, as in early August he revealed his battle with a rare autoimmune disease called vasculitis. “Two years ago I got this weird, super rare form of vasculitis. It erased my vision. It ended my audition. It tipped my whole balance. It took me a year to rebuild everything,” he said. Bear Grylls on his National Geographic program, Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

Ashton noted that her experience with vasculitis made her outlook on life change dramatically. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see it again. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear it again. I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk again,’” he recalled. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

Ashton is certainly making the most of her summer and health with Mila. They were spotted on Santa Bárbara beach in mid-August enjoying time as a couple and before that they were also seen playing soccer on the beach. At the end of the month, they spent some quality time together, grabbing a treat at Yogurtland with their kids, Wyatt7, and Dimitri5.