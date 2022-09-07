Baby is kidnapped in seconds by woman in market; Look

The moment a baby is taken by an unknown woman from her mother’s shopping cart in a supermarket was captured on video and caused astonishment on social media. The case took place on Monday (5) in South Africa, the local website SA People reported.

In CCTV footage, the baby’s parents can be seen with their backs to the stroller in an aisle in the freezer section, when the woman appears. In just a few seconds, she takes the child by the arms, puts it on her lap and then leaves.

The video was posted on Twitter by Yusu Abramjee, a South African journalist and activist.

The woman was together with an alleged accomplice, who then carries the baby. The parents noticed the child’s absence and quickly notify security that she has been kidnapped.

The establishment locked the doors, and the women were prevented from leaving the place. When they were arrested, they claimed it was all a “joke”, said Priscilla Naidu, a police officer in Port Elizabeth, the city where the crime took place.

“The parents had their backs to the stroller and the child was gone in a second, then the father turned around and saw that his baby was missing and ran to the doors. As the guard was closing them, the first woman pointed at the father who the child was with the second suspect and said they were ‘just playing’,” he explained.

A one-year-old girl was snatched from a trolley at a cash and carry in Cleary Park, Gqeberha yesterday. Security was alerted and the child was found in the store. Police subsequently arrested two suspects. #Kidnappings pic.twitter.com/1ab7MT5PuN — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 6, 2022

similar case

About two weeks ago, a similar case occurred in the country. In the town of Alberton, near Johannesburg, a baby was taken out of a shopping cart by a supermarket employee.

The mother, Danielle Wolff, reported on Facebook that the store’s security camera caught her daughter being kidnapped. She placed it in the child seat of her shopping cart as she selected items from the refrigerated meat fridges.

But when she turned her back to open the glass door and bent down to pick up the meat, a store employee calmly approached and took her baby from the shopping cart and then left.

Quickly, the mother noticed the suspect’s action and ran towards him, taking the child from her arms. The man was arrested.