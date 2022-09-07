Babylon, movie with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, gets first images

Babylondirector’s next film Damien Chazelle (in La La Land and whiplash) released its first images to the vanity fair. The highlight is not only for the great cast, but for the entire scale of the production, which refers to Hollywood in the 1920s.

In an interview with the magazine, Chazelle reveals that she has dreamed of this project for about fifteen years. “The initial idea was to just make one big, epic, multi-character movie set in the early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when those two things were starting to become what we know now.“.

Check out the images below:

Playback/Paramount Pictures

About the movie

THE paramount invested in the project thanks to the positive results of its first three films. With La La Land (the second of his career), the director became the youngest ever Oscar winner. “I kept putting it off ’cause it was a little too big“, says Chazelle that I only start working on the script after the premiere of the first manin 2018.

The 1920s were a pivotal time in Hollywood history. Los Angeles was turning into a metropolis, and the film industry – transitioning from silent to talkies – was exploding with people seeking fame, wealth and power.

Initially, when Babylon received the green light from the studio, it was said that the film would feature real figures of the time, such as John Gilbert and Clara Bow. However, the vanity fair now reveals that all characters will be fictional, but with features that pay homage to classic Hollywood icons. Brad Pitt will give life to Jack Conrad, a partying “movie star”, like Gilbert himself and other actors such as Clark Gable and Douglas Fairbanks. Already Margot Robbie will play Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actress who is an amalgamation of stars like Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford and Alma Rubens.

Closes the trio of protagonists the rookie Diego Calva who plays Manny Torres, a Mexican immigrant who, as an outsider in Hollywood, serves as the public eye in the world of Babylon. “In many ways, he was going through an experience very similar to the character he was playing as well, of just stumbling across a larger-than-life campus and saying, ‘What the fuck is going on?’“, says Chazelle of the actor.

Among the supporters are Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguirethe latter who plays a character inspired by Charlie Chaplin.

Debut

Babylon hits US theaters on December 25th. In Brazil, there is still no confirmed date.