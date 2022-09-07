Back to 15 Stars Confirm Season 2 Filming

For fans who have been anxious since Netflix confirmed the renewal of back to 15 for Season 2, the protagonists Maisa and Camila Queiroz not only announced the start of filming, but also announced what the public will see.

After the streaming published on its official Twitter a photo of the duo who plays Anita, alongside Maria Medicis, a well-known soap opera director, Maisa and Camila confirmed the start of filming and announced the inclusion of Maria as the new director of the program on their social networks.





In addition to postings on their networks, the duo made a video especially for the teen magazine Capricho, where they reaffirm that they are already recording the new episodes of the series and reveal some points of the new season.

In the images, the actresses remind the public that in the sequel Anita will not be the only one to travel in time, as Joel ended up accidentally entering the same time lapse at the end of the last episode of season 1.

They also underscore the fact that Anita is full of suitors in the new season, with Henrique, Joel and Fabrício interested in herand despite not revealing their fans, they asked fans about which couple they ship.









In addition to the tips from the protagonists, Netflix also advanced so that the public can prepare themselves by revealing the official synopsis of the 2nd season, check it out:

“Anita returns to being 15 years old to try to fix the life of her sister, Luiza. However, Joel hacked into her Floguinho account and also became a time traveler. After a disastrous day in which he interferes in everyone’s lives, Anita returns to 2021 only to find that her perfect life in Paris with Henrique no longer exists. Everything is different”. “And now? Anita and Joel must join forces to put everything together and fix the future, but she will learn the hard way that she can’t control it – and that she needs to embrace chance. In the midst of it all, she will still have to decide who she wants to be with: the romantic Henrique, the partner Joel or… the unlikely and irresistible Fabricio”.









In addition to Maisa and Camila, Caio Cabral, Pedro Vinícius, Klara Castanho, Antonio Carrara, Gabriel Wiedemann, João Guilherme, Amanda Azevedo, Lucca Picon, Fernanda Bressan, Pedro Ottoni, Breno Ferreira, Alice Marcone, Yana also return for the new season. Sardenberg, Gabriel Stauffer, Bruno Montaleone, Mariana Rios, Rafael Coimbra, Fabricio Licursi, Felipe Camargo, Luciana Braga and Kiko Vianello.

The cast will also have some additions: Dora Freind, Maria Laura Nogueira, Livia La Gatto, Joe Rodrigues, Lipe Volpatto, João Assunção, Isaac Medeiros, Lucas Deluti and Julia Alves.

The 2nd season of back to 15 does not yet have a release date.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.