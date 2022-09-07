Barcelona 5 x 1 Viktoria Plzen for the Champions League 2022/23

Barcelona lived up to the enormous favoritism and debuted with a rout and Lewandowski’s show in the Champions League. This afternoon (7), Barça beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at Camp Nou, in the first round of the group stage. The Pole scored three of the five goals of the team led by Xavi. Kessie and Ferrán Torres made the others, and Sykora scored the visitors’ honor.

With the result, Barça starts at the top of Group C, alongside Bayern Munich, who beat Inter Milan, away from home, on Wednesday. The goal difference of Xavi’s team is superior to that of the Germans (four against two). It is worth remembering that the first tiebreaker is direct confrontation.

In the next round of the Champions League, Barcelona will meet Bayern Munich, in Germany, next Tuesday (13), at 16:00 (GMT). On the same day, but at 1:45 pm, Viktoria Plzen hosts Inter Milan, in the Czech Republic.

Ivorian opens the scoring

The first goal of the match was not long in coming. In the 12th minute, Kessie took advantage of a corner kick and headed into the back of the net. It was the 25-year-old’s first goal with the Barcelona shirt.

Penalty is disallowed by elbow

Viktoria Plzen had a penalty in their favor in the 23rd minute, but the referee disallowed the call after a VAR check, which caught Mosquera’s elbow on Christensen before being brought down by the defender.

Lewandowski opens the countdown in the Champions League

On the verge of meeting Bayern Munich again, the Pole tried to show that he still has his nose for goals up to date. After receiving from Sergi Roberto, he fixed it and finished with category to increase the score and make his first in the game.

Scare for Barça

The game was calm for Barcelona, ​​but Viktoria Plzen had a brief moment of happiness. At 43, Jemelka received on the left and crossed for Sykora to head down.

Dembélé’s claw returns tranquility

The joy of the Czechs, however, was short-lived. Dembélé tackled with a cart in the attacking field and crossed with perfection for Lewandowski to make Barça’s third, his second of the match, in the 47th minute of the opening period.

Polish hat-trick (first for Barça)

The striker received a sugary pass from Ferrán Torres to hit a cross and score his third in the match, in the 22nd minute of the second half. Interesting fact: in one game, Lewandowski has already scored more goals than the entire Barcelona team in the last edition of the Champions League, when he was eliminated in the group stage with two goals scored.

There was still one more…

A short time after entering the field, Ferrán Torres not only had the assist for Lewandowski, but also a volleyed goal scored after Dembélé’s launch. The Spaniard closed the account of the rout and debut with the right foot of Barcelona in the Champions League.

Raphinha doesn’t leave the bench

Coach Xavi chose to rotate the squad and rested some of the regulars, among them the Brazilian Raphinha, who followed the match from the bench.

DATASHEET:

BARCELONA 5 x 1 VIKTORIA PLZEN

Competition: Champions League, 1st round of the group stage

Date and time: September 7, 2022 (Wednesday), at 4 pm (GMT)

Place: Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona (ESP)

Yellow cards: Pernica, Mosquera, Chory, Jemelka (VIK)

goals: Kessie (BAR), at 13’/1st (1-0), Lewandowski (BAR), at 33′ and 47’/1st and at 22’/2nd (2-0, 3-1 and 4-1), Sykora (VIK), at 43’/1st T (2-1), Ferrán Torres (BAR), at 25’/2nd (5-1)

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto (Piqué), Kounde, Christensen and Jordi Alba; De Jong, Kessie (Pablo Torre) and Pedri (Gavi); Dembélé (Depay), Lewandowski and Ansu Fati (Ferrán Torres). Technician: Xavi

VIKTORIA PLZEN: Stanek; Havel, Pernica, Hejda and Jemelka (Holik); Kalvach and Bucha; Sykora (Pilar), Vlkanova (Cermak) and Mosquera (Jirka); Chory (Bassey). Technician: Michal Bilek