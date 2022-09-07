Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Australia’ movie to be re-released as a miniseries







Photo: Publicity/20th Century Fox / Modern Popcorn

The film “Australia”, directed by Baz Luhrman (“Elvis”) in 2008, will be expanded by the director himself in a miniseries of six episodes.

The project has been renamed “Faraway Downs” and will air on the streaming service Hulu in the United States and via Disney+ and Star+ internationally. Production is expected to debut in the North American winter – that is, between December and February.

At the time of the release of “Australia”, the director even recorded three different endings and one of them will end the new version. In addition to including footage not used in the 2008 feature, the production will feature an unprecedented soundtrack, created specifically for the serial version.

The director spoke about the project in a press release. “I decided to take the idea of ​​the sweeping epic, ‘Gone with the Wind’ style, and use this style of epic romance and drama to illuminate the role of native people and the painful scar in Australian history of the so-called ‘Stolen Generations'” , he explained.

“While ‘Australia’ has a life of its own, there are other ways to tell this story, with different nuances and twists, something that the episodic format allows us to explore. be discovered by the public”.

As in the film, “Faraway Downs” will tell the story of Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman), an English aristocrat who inherits a large cattle farm in Australia after the death of her husband. When Australian cattle barons plan to take land from her, she joins forces with a cowboy (Hugh Jackman) to protect his ranch. The story is told by young Nullah (Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Australian child involved in the government’s repressive racial policy known as “Stolen Generations”.

Interestingly, “Australia” went far from being a public and critical success. With a budget of $130 million, it took in just over $211.7 million at the worldwide box office, and only achieved a 54% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The original film was 2 hours and 45 minutes long, but there is no information yet on how long the sum of the six episodes will be.

The production is under the responsibility of 20th Television, the studio of the Disney conglomerate.