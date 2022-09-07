Beth Goulart tests positive for covid-19 – Jornal do Oeste

Actress Beth Goulart said on Monday, 5, that she tested positive for covid-19. The announcement was made through the artist’s Instagram. Beth appeared wearing a mask and with a self-test in hand. She said she had a sore throat, but said she was on medication.

“I tried to escape as much as I could, but Covid got me,” Beth wrote in the post.

The actress celebrated having taken the four doses of the vaccine and promised to give news to her followers.

“Protect yourselves, the virus is still among us”, she oriented, who received support and desire for improvement from several personalities.

In the post, journalist Sonia Abrão commented: “You will be fine, Beth! I, with 3 doses, will zero the covid in a week! You, with the 4 doses taken, will take it literally (sic).”

Actress Isadora Ribeiro also expressed support: “Take care, Beth dear. Your beautiful energy will recover you quickly.”

Beth lost her mother, also actress Nicette Bruno, in December 2020 due to complications from the new coronavirus. Nicette died a month before the vaccine arrived in Brazil.

The pain of her mother’s death became the inspiration for the artist to write a book about affection and art in the family. Entitled Living is an Art: Transforming Pain into Words, the work was launched in June this year.