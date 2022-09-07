Beyond Tyson” and other good sports stories to watch on Star+

The first two episodes of “Mike: Beyond Tyson” an unauthorized and unrestricted biography of the life of Mike Tyson.

From creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers, the platform’s exclusive production explores the dynamic and controversial story of one of the greatest boxers of all time, addressing the ups and downs of Tyson’s trajectory, both in boxing and in his personal life: from the athlete world-wide adored to the criticized man.

Without taking the focus away from the fighter, the miniseries also examines racism and classicism in the United States, media fame and power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream, and, finally, the audience’s role in Mike’s story.

Taking advantage of the premiere of “Mike: Beyond Tyson”, Star+ selected other productions available on the streaming platform for those who like a good story about sports.

Check it out below:

The War of the Sexes (Movie | 2017)

Emma Stone and Steve Carell showcase their best moves in this film based on the electrifying true story of the 1973 match between women’s tennis champion Billie Jean King (Stone) and former men’s tennis champion Bobby Riggs (Carell). Filled with sensitivity, humor and intelligence, “War of the Sexes” is a celebration of the historic competition that changed the game.

Foxcatcher: A Story that Shocked the World (Film | 2014)

Based on true events, the film features wrestler Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum), who is invited by wealthy John du Pont (Steve Carrell) to move into his home and help form a team to train for the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Schultz then takes the opportunity to finally step out of the shadow of his revered brother, Dave (Mark Ruffalo). Fueled by du Pont’s growing paranoia and alienation from the brothers, the trio is led to a tragedy no one could have predicted.

Jerry Maguire: The Great Turning (Film | 1996)

Tom Cruise plays a successful sports agent who is fired from a high-powered agency after proposing more humane treatment for his clients. To his dismay, he discovers that he has also lost most of his clients and his fiancee, publicist Avery Bishop (Kelly Preston).

He then tries to rebuild his life from scratch with his only client being a reserve football team, wide receiver Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.), who considers himself a true star.

Blood for Glory (Movie | 2016)

The incredible true story of one of the most inspiring and unlikely comebacks in sports history. Vinny Pazienza (Miles Teller), a local boxer from Providence, rose to stardom after winning two world title fights.

After a near-fatal car accident leaves Vinny with a severed spine, he is told he may never walk again.

Against all odds and doctor’s orders, renowned trainer Kevin Rooney (Aaron Eckhart) agrees to help the fighter return to the ring just a year after his accident for what could be the last fight of his life.

The Fight for Hope (Film | 2005)

Oscar winners Russell Crowe and Renee Zellweger star in this triumphant and powerfully inspiring story of boxer Jim Braddock, called “The Cinderella,” who overcame the hardships brought on by the American Great Depression and became a national hero when he faced champion Max Baer in a memorable fight.

Hurricane: The Hurricane (Film | 1999)

The film presents the unforgettable saga of Rubin “Hurricane” Carter (Denzel Washington), a boxer with a promising future, who was wrongfully sentenced to prison for a brutal crime.

Trapped and forgotten by everyone for nearly two decades, Carter’s last ray of hope was in the hands of a few fans who refused to call the fight for his freedom over.

Also featuring an all-star cast, this memorable production chronicles a champion’s greatest victory as well as a triumph of the human spirit.

Ford vs. Ferrari (Movie | 2019)

During the 1960s, Ford decides to enter the field of automobile racing so that the company gains the prestige and glamor of the competitor Ferrari, champion in several races.

To do so, he hires ex-driver Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) to head the venture. As much as he has carte blanche to assemble his team, including driver and engineer Ken Miles (Christian Bale), Shelby faces problems with Ford’s management, especially due to the mentality more focused on business and the company’s image than properly related to to the sporting aspect.

from the editorial office A Toupeira