Blitzwolf VT2 Mini Projector: is it worth it?

Gone are the days when projectors were heavy, noisy equipment that had image quality well below expectations. Today, several models bring surprising features to the category, creating a real appeal for those who need a device capable of “creating a TV” in any situation.

THE blitzwolf is a brand that has been investing in this segment for some time. She is well known for her accessories and gadgetsbut it also delivers quality in other sectors, such as projectors.

The most popular projector of the brand is the Blitzwolf VT2, a compact projector, but with surprising specifications for its size.

And in this article, we are going to introduce device details. Check out:

Blitzwolf VT2 projector

A compact and powerful projector, thanks to Blitzwolf’s hardware and technologies.Source: AliExpress

Focused on portability, the Blitzwolf VT2 can be carried in your backpack or even your pocket. Although it is very compact, the device has very interesting specifications when compared to other equipment in the category, especially with regard to image and sound quality and connectivity.

The mini projector weighs just 400 grams, has an aluminum-clad body and curved edges. The base has rubbers that help to fix the device on various surfaces. The buttons on the top of the device are operated by touch, but the functions can also be managed by the smartphone or connected computer.

Image quality

This projector is capable of creating a screen up to 300 inches.Source: AliExpress

Natively, the Blitzwolf VT2 projector is capable of playing content in Full HD resolution (1080p), but supports some 4K content. The main differentiator in the aspect of image quality is DLP technology, which enhances contrast, color saturation and definition.

Depending on the resolution used and the distance from the projection apparatus, it is possible to create a screen of up to 300 inches. This is far superior to any high-end television available on the market, which makes the mini projector practically a portable cinema.

It is worth mentioning that the device has the ability to automatically adjust to uneven or inclined surfaces.

built-in speaker

While not extremely powerful, this Blitzwolf projector also has a built-in speaker. It is a 3W module capable of reproducing sound and music with fidelity, and enough power to fill an environment of a few square meters.

Integrated operating system

Android 9.0 present here has access to apps like Netflix and YouTube.Source: AliExpress

One of the features that really sets this device apart from competitors is its integrated operating system. The device comes equipped with Android 9.0 and this means that it is not necessary to connect other devices to enjoy the main functions of this device.

In addition, you can have access to a vast number of apps for playing content, such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services. Applications can be accessed through the touch buttons on the top of the device or through the remote control that comes with the product.

connectivity

It is possible to connect the smartphone via the Wi-Fi network.Source: AliExpress

The last important feature of the Blitzwolf VT2 is its connectivity. Even if it has its own operating system, it is possible to connect other devices to play content on the screen created by the projector.

The standard method is through the HDMI cable that connects PCs and notebooks. However, it is also possible to configure devices through the Wi-Fi network, with support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks. This means you don’t need wires to connect the projector to compatible equipment such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The Blitzwolf VT2 also supports Bluetooth 4.2 for connecting sound devices such as an extra speaker or wireless headphones. The kit’s remote control uses infrared technology to issue commands to the device.

It is worth it? Who is it for?

This mini Blitzwolf projector is a device that is surprising because of its size and quality. The market does not usually offer devices of this caliber for the price charged by the brand in its official store on AliExpress.

For those who need a portable projector to create a display in a variety of different situations, the Blitzwolf VT2 is definitely a good option. In addition to costing less than traditional projectors, it is more compact and brings equivalent or superior quality in some aspects.

The mini projector is not necessarily capable of replacing a television, but it plays the role of creating a large, high-quality display for content playback very well.