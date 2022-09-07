Brazil takes on Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals of Copa América de Basquete; see clashes | basketball

The Brazilian basketball team had confirmed, this Tuesday, the first place overall in the group stage of the Copa América de Basquete. Thus, will face the Dominican Republic, the second best third place, in the quarterfinals . The match will be next Thursday, at 8:10 pm, at the Geraldão gymnasium, in Recife, and will be broadcast by Sportv.

Other matches will be on the same day, but at different times: Mexico vs Canadaat 11:10 am, United States vs Puerto Ricoat 1:40 pm, and Argentina vs Venezuela, at 5:10 pm. The draw also prevents Brazil from facing Argentines and North Americans in the semifinals, in case both teams pass.

1 of 1 Brazilian basketball team during Copa América, in Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Brazilian basketball team during Copa América, in Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The quarterfinals were defined this Tuesday, after the last games of the group stage. The United States overcame Venezuela 101-49, Puerto Rico beat Virgin Islands 76-73, and Argentina beat the Dominican Republic 90-78. Detail: If the Argentines had scored one more point in this game, they would have passed Brazil in the general position by the tiebreaker criteria..

With the results, the ranking order of the groups was as follows:

A group : Brazil (1st), Canada (2nd), Colombia (3rd) and Uruguay (4th)

: Brazil (1st), Canada (2nd), Colombia (3rd) and Uruguay (4th) group B : Argentina (1st), Puerto Rico (2nd), Dominican Republic (3rd) and Virgin Islands (4th)

: Argentina (1st), Puerto Rico (2nd), Dominican Republic (3rd) and Virgin Islands (4th) Group C: United States (1st), Mexico (2nd), Venezuela (3rd) and Panama (4th)

The fourth-placed teams in each group said goodbye to the competition, in addition to Colombia, which finished third in group A, but with a worse campaign than the other two third-placed teams (Dominican Republic and Venezuela).

Quarter Finals – Games on Thursday 8/9

Brazil (best 1st place) x Dominican Republic (2nd best 3rd place) – 20:10

Argentina (2nd best 1st place) x Venezuela (1st best 3rd place) – 17:10

United States (3rd best 1st place) x Puerto Rico (3rd best 2nd place) – 1:40 pm

Mexico (1st best 2nd place) x Canada (2nd best 2nd place) – 11:10 am

Semifinals – Games on Saturday 9/10

Brazil vs Dominican Republic winner X Mexico vs Canada winner

Mexico vs Canada winner Argentina vs Venezuela winner X USA vs Puerto Rico winner