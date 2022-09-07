Brazilian app for iPad helps teach handwriting to children

There are several interesting initiatives that use apps to assist in education and knowledge dissemination — and the scriva is one of them. The software, developed by students from the Apple Developer Academy in Porto Alegre (RS), aims to contribute to the teaching brazilian calligraphy using the iPad.

The name of the app comes from the Swedish word skriva, which means “writing”. According to the development team, the solution seeks to encourage children in the literacy phase to develop fine motor skills and expand the cognitive abilitywith a playful and fun interface.

During the construction of the app, the developers interviewed education professionals, as well as carried out tests with children. According to the team, no application provided assistance for learning Brazilian cursive, and Skriva was the first to offer this possibility.

More precisely, the app lets you practice writing uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as shapes and numbers. Three different difficulty levels are also offered (intermediate, advanced and difficult), as well as sounds that can be enabled or disabled by the user. The team reported that the word practice function — requested by the professionals interviewed — is already being developed.

The app was developed by Aline Escobar, Camila Prates, Carolina Nobre, Diego Henrique Oliveira, Igor Vicente, Julia Alberti and Júlia Silveira.