Brazilian passport is the 17th most accepted in the world

The Brazilian passport is accepted, without any kind of prior authorization, in 129 countries around the world. This means that it occupies the 17th position in the ranking of passports that most have access to other countries without a visa or without paying a fee, according to a survey carried out by the HelloSafe comparison tool.
The document dropped from 18th to 17th position on August 18, when Mexico began to require a physical visa, issued at consulates, instead of electronic authorization. The expectation is that the Brazilian passport will drop another five positions and be in 22nd place in November 2023, when the ETIAS will be implemented. From that date, Brazilians will have to pay a fee of €7 (about R$38) to obtain a travel authorization, which will be required to enter any country that is part of the Schengen Area.
Brazil’s passport is the third strongest in South America: 47 countries in the world require visas for Brazilians, while only 43 for Argentines and 41 for Chileans. The most powerful in the world is Singapore, which provides direct access to 151 countries. After him, they occupy the top 10 Germany (146 countries), Luxembourg (145), Finland (145), Italy (145), Denmark (145), Sweden (145), Spain (144), Austria (144) and the Netherlands (144). See the complete ranking.
Countries where Brazilians do not need a visa:
- Albania
- Andorra
- anguilla
- antigua and barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- aruba
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Bonaire
- St. Eustace and Saba
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- British Virgin Islands
- Bulgaria
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- Colombia
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- curacao
- Cyprus
- Czech republic
- Denmark
- dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Scotland
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- swaziland
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- England
- fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Polynesian
- French West Indies
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenade
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- northern Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Kazakhstan
- Kosovo
- latvia
- liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- mayotte
- micronesia
- Moldavia
- monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- namibia
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Palestinian Territories
- Wales
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Meeting
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- St. Helena
- St. Maarten
- St. Pierre and Miquelon
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- Venezuela
- Wallis and Futuna
Countries in which Brazilians need to get a visa in advance:
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- American Samoa
- Bangladesh
- Bhutan
- Brunei
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- China
- Congo
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Costa do Marfim
- Cuba
- Equatorial Guinea
- eritrea
- French Guiana
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guam
- guinea
- Iraq
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- kyrgyzstan
- Liberia
- Libya
- mali
- Mexico
- nauru
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Niue
- North Korea
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Puerto Rico
- Saudi Arabia
- Sudan
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Turkmenistan
- USA
- US Virgin Islands
- Yemen
Countries in which Brazilians need to obtain a visa on arrival:
- Bahrain
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cape Green
- comoros
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Guinea Bissau
- Will
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mozambique
- Nepal
- Oman
- palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- East Timor
- Togo
- tonga
- tuvalu
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Countries where Brazilians need an online visa or electronic authorization:
- Angola
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- benin
- djibouti
- India
- Lesotho
- Myanmar
- New Zealand
- Norfolk Island
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
- Southern Sudan
- Vietnam
