Brazilian passport is the 17th most accepted in the world

The Brazilian passport is accepted, without any kind of prior authorization, in 129 countries around the world. This means that it occupies the 17th position in the ranking of passports that most have access to other countries without a visa or without paying a fee, according to a survey carried out by the HelloSafe comparison tool.




Photo: GI/Getty Images / Travel and Tourism

The document dropped from 18th to 17th position on August 18, when Mexico began to require a physical visa, issued at consulates, instead of electronic authorization. The expectation is that the Brazilian passport will drop another five positions and be in 22nd place in November 2023, when the ETIAS will be implemented. From that date, Brazilians will have to pay a fee of €7 (about R$38) to obtain a travel authorization, which will be required to enter any country that is part of the Schengen Area.

Brazil’s passport is the third strongest in South America: 47 countries in the world require visas for Brazilians, while only 43 for Argentines and 41 for Chileans. The most powerful in the world is Singapore, which provides direct access to 151 countries. After him, they occupy the top 10 Germany (146 countries), Luxembourg (145), Finland (145), Italy (145), Denmark (145), Sweden (145), Spain (144), Austria (144) and the Netherlands (144). See the complete ranking.

Countries where Brazilians do not need a visa:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. anguilla
  4. antigua and barbuda
  5. Argentina
  6. Armenia
  7. aruba
  8. Austria
  9. Bahamas
  10. Barbados
  11. Belarus
  12. Belgium
  13. Belize
  14. Bermuda
  15. Bolivia
  16. Bonaire
  17. St. Eustace and Saba
  18. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  19. Botswana
  20. British Virgin Islands
  21. Bulgaria
  22. Cayman Islands
  23. Chile
  24. Colombia
  25. Cook Islands
  26. Costa Rica
  27. Croatia
  28. curacao
  29. Cyprus
  30. Czech republic
  31. Denmark
  32. dominica
  33. Dominican Republic
  34. Ecuador
  35. Scotland
  36. El Salvador
  37. Estonia
  38. swaziland
  39. Falkland Islands
  40. Faroe Islands
  41. England
  42. fiji
  43. Finland
  44. France
  45. French Polynesian
  46. French West Indies
  47. Georgia
  48. Germany
  49. Gibraltar
  50. Greece
  51. Greenland
  52. Grenade
  53. Guatemala
  54. Guyana
  55. Haiti
  56. Honduras
  57. Hong Kong
  58. Hungary
  59. Iceland
  60. Indonesia
  61. Ireland
  62. northern Ireland
  63. Israel
  64. Italy
  65. Jamaica
  66. Kazakhstan
  67. Kosovo
  68. latvia
  69. liechtenstein
  70. Lithuania
  71. Luxembourg
  72. Macao
  73. Malaysia
  74. Malta
  75. Mauritius
  76. mayotte
  77. micronesia
  78. Moldavia
  79. monaco
  80. Mongolia
  81. Montenegro
  82. Montserrat
  83. Morocco
  84. namibia
  85. Netherlands
  86. New Caledonia
  87. Nicaragua
  88. North Macedonia
  89. Norway
  90. Palestinian Territories
  91. Wales
  92. Panama
  93. Paraguay
  94. Peru
  95. Philippines
  96. Poland
  97. Portugal
  98. Qatar
  99. Meeting
  100. Romania
  101. Russia
  102. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  103. Saint Lucia
  104. San Marino
  105. Sao Tome and Principe
  106. Senegal
  107. Serbia
  108. Singapore
  109. Slovakia
  110. Slovenia
  111. South Africa
  112. South Korea
  113. Spain
  114. St. Helena
  115. St. Maarten
  116. St. Pierre and Miquelon
  117. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  118. Suriname
  119. Sweden
  120. Switzerland
  121. thailand
  122. Trinidad and Tobago
  123. Tunisia
  124. Turkey
  125. Turks and Caicos Islands
  126. Ukraine
  127. United Arab Emirates
  128. Venezuela
  129. Wallis and Futuna

Countries in which Brazilians need to get a visa in advance:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Algeria
  3. American Samoa
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Bhutan
  6. Brunei
  7. Burundi
  8. Cameroon
  9. Canada
  10. Central African Republic
  11. Chad
  12. China
  13. Congo
  14. Democratic Republic of Congo
  15. Costa do Marfim
  16. Cuba
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. eritrea
  19. French Guiana
  20. Gambia
  21. Ghana
  22. Guam
  23. guinea
  24. Iraq
  25. Japan
  26. Kiribati
  27. Kuwait
  28. kyrgyzstan
  29. Liberia
  30. Libya
  31. mali
  32. Mexico
  33. nauru
  34. Niger
  35. Nigeria
  36. Niue
  37. North Korea
  38. Northern Mariana Islands
  39. Puerto Rico
  40. Saudi Arabia
  41. Sudan
  42. Syria
  43. Taiwan
  44. Turkmenistan
  45. USA
  46. US Virgin Islands
  47. Yemen

Countries in which Brazilians need to obtain a visa on arrival:

  1. Bahrain
  2. Burkina Faso
  3. Cambodia
  4. Cape Green
  5. comoros
  6. Egypt
  7. Ethiopia
  8. Gabon
  9. Guinea Bissau
  10. Will
  11. Jordan
  12. Kenya
  13. Laos
  14. Lebanon
  15. Madagascar
  16. Malawi
  17. Maldives
  18. Marshall Islands
  19. Mauritania
  20. Mozambique
  21. Nepal
  22. Oman
  23. palau
  24. Papua New Guinea
  25. Rwanda
  26. Samoa
  27. Seychelles
  28. Sierra Leone
  29. Solomon Islands
  30. Somalia
  31. Tajikistan
  32. Tanzania
  33. East Timor
  34. Togo
  35. tonga
  36. tuvalu
  37. Uganda
  38. Zambia
  39. Zimbabwe

Countries where Brazilians need an online visa or electronic authorization:

  1. Angola
  2. Australia
  3. Azerbaijan
  4. benin
  5. djibouti
  6. India
  7. Lesotho
  8. Myanmar
  9. New Zealand
  10. Norfolk Island
  11. Pakistan
  12. Sri Lanka
  13. Southern Sudan
  14. Vietnam

